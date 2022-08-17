Submit Release
State Agencies Team up for Labor Day Weekend Safety Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Carolina will once again work together on the public safety campaign, “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative aims to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s waterways and roadways, both which have increased traffic during holidays.

“It’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat” said Lieutenant Forrest Orr of the Wildlife Commission. “A sober vessel operator and vehicle driver greatly improves your chances of a safe and incident-free time on the road and on the water.”

Over the last two holiday weekends, Memorial Day and Fourth of July, Wildlife Law Enforcement Officers issued approximately 1,000 boating citations, 115 which involved Boating Under the Influence.

While wildlife law enforcement officers will be patrolling public waterways, the NCSHP will be working in concert on the roads.

“It’s easy to forget that if you’ve been a passenger on a boat all day and drinking, and then dock and drive home, now you’re an intoxicated driver,” said Orr. “That’s why our agencies must work in tandem to keep our roads and waters safe.”

In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest. For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating or call 919-707-0031.

