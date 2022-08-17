Digital Transformation of the Workplace: What Market America Did to Ensure They Are Prepared

The Market America Headquarters in North Carolina

In a digital age where the only borders are the limits of one's imagination, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is experiencing explosive growth.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a digital age where the only borders are the limits of one's imagination, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is experiencing explosive growth. This company offers state-of-the-art management systems with merchandising and marketing tools that provide the opportunity to own and grow multiple business locations. No other company is better poised to spearhead digital transformation in the global marketplace than this pioneer of internet marketing with strategic programs for continued expansion.

Market America leads the digital shopping revolution and has generated more than $9 billion in estimated accumulated retail sales. The company continues to invest in its e-commerce platform, SHOP.COM, the leader in online Cashback shopping, by paying customers up to 50 percent Cashback just for purchasing the things they already buy from the same stores they love and trust. Through a convenient, one-stop shopping experience available 24/7, customers can browse products, read product reviews and receive guidance from expert consultants — all from the comfort of their homes.

Market America preceded the general move to computing power, having worked in automating and digitizing its business processes by the time the Commodore 64s were on the market. As a one-to-one marketing business, Market America embraced the digital transformation from its inception in the early 1990s, understanding technology's role in entrepreneurism. Previously, the role of an entrepreneur required in-person and over-the-phone interactions, but those methods have been largely replaced with online communication. Market America is a primary example of modern business, using technology to accomplish new feats in the marketing world.

Today's entrepreneurs use smartphones and mobile devices to conduct business on the go. With this in mind, Market America has developed various apps and resources, such as SHOP Live, to enable digital entrepreneurs to create a workspace anywhere and everywhere. Market America’s responsiveness to current marketplace challenges arises from its embrace of technology as far back as the early 1990s. As the world has become increasingly interconnected, Market America has leveraged the most up-to-date technology available to transform the workplace, making it both effective and efficient during this time of digital transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.marketamerica.com.

About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is a global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers with a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with eight sites around the globe, Market America Worldwide is an international company founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide-exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks No. 19 in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 55 in Digital Commerce 360's 2022 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, No. 80 in Digital Commerce 360's 2022 Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 10 in the Digital Commerce 360 2022 Top 500 Primary Merchandise Category: Mass Merchant. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, joined BBB National Programs as a National Partner in 2022 and ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2021. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, hot deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

