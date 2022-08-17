Shared Mobility Market to Garner $1,266.80 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet drive the growth of the global shared mobility market. Based on sales channel, the online segment is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period. On a regional level, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and would rule the roost through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global shared mobility market generated $435.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1,266.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10544

Shared Mobility Market Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $435.20 billion Market Size in 2031 $1,266.80 billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments covered Service Model, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Sales Channel and Region Drivers Rise in venture capital and strategic investments Government initiatives for smart cities Increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet Opportunities Increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure Restraints Low rate of internet penetration in developing regions

Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the growth of the global shared mobility market owing to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Mobility of people during the pandemic decreased significantly.

The pandemic led to shift in priorities regarding commute. Commuters opted for safe and sanitized means of transportation and avoided shared mobility services such as ride sharing.

Ride-hailing also reduced due to the implementation of measures such as social distancing, fear of congestion and reduced commuting.

However, other areas of shared mobility such as micro mobility services witnessed a growing demand owing to the growth in e-commerce business and last mile deliveries.

In addition, commuters now utilize micro mobility vehicles such as e-bikes, electric-pedal assisted bicycles, scooters, and others for daily travel. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the shared mobility market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10544

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility market based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.

Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10544

Based on vehicle propulsion, the IC engines segment captured the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and North America.

The key market players analyzed in the global shared mobility market report include Autocrypt Co., Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify Espaa S.L.U., EasyMile SAS, Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola), Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Private Limited, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Yandex LLC.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10544

The report analyzes these key players of the global shared mobility market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Mobility Industry:

Mobility on Demand Market by type (Station-Based, E-Hailing, Car Rental, and Car Sharing), by service type (Information, Navigation, and Payment), by vehicle type (commercial and personal), and by connectivity type, (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast 2017-2030.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Type (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, and Self-Driving Cars), Vehicle Type (Buses, Car, and Air-Flights), Application Type (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning, and Other), and Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, and Peer-To-Peer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Smart Mobility Market by Element (Bike Commuting, Car Sharing, and Ride Sharing), Solution (Traffic Management, Parking Management, Mobility Management and Others), and Technology (3G & 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, Embedded System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Micromobility Market by Propulsion Type (Human Powered and Electrically Powered), Vehicle Type (E-kick Scooters, Bicycles, Skateboards, and Others), Sharing Type (Docked and Dock-less), and Age Group (15-34, 35-54, and 55 and Above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, and Others), Location (Urban and Rural), and End User (Institutional and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com