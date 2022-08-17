SLOCA educates public throughout Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month; Commemorates 20 years of service in St. Louis Area
The St. Louis Wheel will be lit up in teal (the color of ovarian cancer awareness) from dusk until 10pm
Organization to host events to spread awareness of early warning signs, fund research, and support those impacted by ovarian cancer.
By promoting awareness of early warning signs and symptoms, we are striving to positively impact ovarian cancer survivorship.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) is ramping up efforts to educate the public on ovarian cancer’s impact this September, National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Now in their 20th year of service, the organization will be hosting community events throughout September and October that serve as an invitation to community members, and women in particular, to attend and learn about the four most common symptoms (“Watch 4 the Signs”), support those battling ovarian cancer and remember loved ones, and help fund ovarian cancer research.
— Susan Robben, Executive Director of SLOCA and ovarian cancer survivor.
SLOCA is the only nonprofit in Missouri devoted solely to ovarian cancer awareness and survivor support. The organization was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer and has since invested $540k in funding research for ovarian cancer and educated tens of thousands through local health fairs and community events. This September and October, the public can register for the following events to learn more about ovarian cancer’s impact, show their support, and contribute to SLOCA’s mission:
September 2: 21st Annual Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at Busch Stadium sees the Cards face off against the Cubs starting at 7:15 pm; the St. Louis Wheel will be lit up in teal (the color of ovarian cancer awareness) from dusk until 10pm
September 20: 10th Annual Teal Toes for SLOCA at Nail Pro in Des Peres, MO 10am-8pm
September 10-11: Kendra Scott Giveback where a portion of both in-store and online sales will be donated back to SLOCA (CODE: GIVEBACK-CGWKM)
October 9: 16th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer ROC Star 5k at Soldier’s Memorial
Most women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer have had one or more of the four common symptoms: bloating, abdominal or pelvic pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency). Through continued outreach and events, SLOCA hopes to increase early detection of ovarian cancer by educating women on how to “Watch 4 The Signs,” as well as address common misconceptions, such as the fact that a pap smear does not screen for ovarian cancer.
“One of our greatest challenges we face here at SLOCA is that there is no early detection screening for ovarian cancer, and that symptoms are not widely known by the general public,” said Susan Robben, Executive Director of SLOCA and an ovarian cancer survivor. “According to the CDC State Cancer Profiles from 2020, about 168 new cases are diagnosed annually in the St. Louis Metro area. 136 are diagnosed in the late stages when treatment options and survival rates are low. By promoting awareness of early warning signs and symptoms, we are striving to positively impact ovarian cancer survivorship.”
According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, about 19,880 women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At SLOCA, alongside community and annual events, additional resources such as ovarian cancer support groups, peer-based mentoring (“Woman to Woman Program”), a patient need fund (“Together in Teal”), “Sister Boxes” for newly diagnosed women, and much more are available to those battling ovarian cancer. The State of Missouri and St. Louis County have issued formal proclamations recognizing September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with a reminder to Missouri women to know the risk factors, listen to their bodies, and advocate for their health.
“It is our mission that the work we do here at SLOCA not only provides support but offers a community to those affected by ovarian cancer, whether they face a cancer diagnosis themselves or are standing by a loved one,” said Robben. “During Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, by inspiring the local St. Louis community to get involved in our cause and learn more about this disease that touches so many lives, we hope to continue to support past, present, and future survivors.”
Community members who would like to support SLOCA’s ongoing efforts can donate at any time or participate in their various events throughout September and October. Visit www.sloca.org/ to learn more, donate, and get involved.
About St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA)
St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors. SLOCA was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer. Over the last 20 years, SLOCA has educated tens of thousands in ovarian cancer awareness through local health fairs and community events, invested $540,000 in funding research for ovarian cancer, and connected with 500 local medical students through its Survivors Teaching Students Program. SLOCA also provides ovarian cancer support groups, peer to peer support opportunities, a patient need fund, and additional resources for women and families touched by ovarian cancer. For more information, call 314-966-7562 or visit sloca.org.
