Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2030 | Ipsen, Roche, AstraZeneca

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research added new research on Prostate Cancer Treatment Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Prostate Cancer Treatment market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

The global prostate cancer treatment market size was valued at $6,887 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $9,904 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops into male reproductive system. Prostate cancer begins when normal cells in the prostate gland start multiplying uncontrollably. It is more prevalent in geriatric men over the age of 65 years. Risk factors for development of prostate cancer are family history, race, and old age. It can be treated by radiation therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, biological therapy, and hormone therapy. The treatment for prostate cancer can be decided on the basis of the stage of cancer. The healthcare professionals such as radiation oncologists and urologists treat prostate cancer.

The prostate cancer treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of prostate cancer, increase in demand for prostate cancer treatment products, strong emerging pipeline drugs, availability of new prostate cancer treatments, and increase in awareness among people regarding the treatments of prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market by Key Players: Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ipsen Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market By Drug Type: Chemotherapy, Biological Therapy, Hormone Therapy, and Others

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

