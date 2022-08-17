Bone Replacement Market Is Expected to Reach $25.2 Billion With CAGR of 5.9% by 2030

Bone Replacement Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Bone Replacement Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Bone Replacement market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are AK Medical Holdings Limited (AK Medical), B. Braun Melsungen, Colfax Corporatio, Exactech Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, United Orthopedic Corporation, Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. Kg, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The global bone replacement market size was valued at $14.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $25.20 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Bone replacement is a surgical procedure that replaces missing bone to repair bone fractures that are very complex, pose a significant health risk to the patient, or fail to heal properly. The bone replacement procedure makes use of grafts, synthetic materials, and other biologics. Furthermore, some small or acute fractures can be cured without bone replacement, but the risk is greater for large fractures such as complex fractures. Bones generally have the ability to regenerate completely but require a very small fracture space or some sort of scaffold to do so.

The overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to remain fairly negative for medical companies in the bone replacement industry. Companies are facing a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which has led to disruptions in the supply chain activities across the globe. Moreover, key players in the industry are facing issues with regard to the availability of human resource for manufacturing of bone replacement at production facilities. In addition, end users such as hospitals and clinics reported decline in patient visits due to the lockdown restrictions implemented worldwide. However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Bone Replacement Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Bone Replacement Market By Product Type: Hip, Knee, and Extremities

Bone Replacement Market By Material: Allografts, Autografts, Synthetic Materials, and Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)

Bone Replacement Market By Age Group: <45 Years, 45-64 Years, and 65+ Years

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

