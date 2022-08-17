Website builder Friday takes on major players with easy-to-use format and monthly subscription for all features

The revolutionary SaaS website builder offers all the features and tools needed to make a website in one simple package.

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software developer Friday Innovation, LLC is taking on the $3B worldwide website builder market. Its software as a service (SaaS) platform offers everything needed in one monthly payment, making it easy to create a website, with no hidden costs.

Friday, named for the feeling you enjoy on the best day of the week, celebrated its soft launch last year, and has been gaining traction among competitors. By offering all features as standard in a simple package, it has built its reputation as a reliable service, without the annoyance of upselling.

Aiding its success, Friday offers unlimited bandwidth, more than 100 customizable templates, web analytics, SEO tools, SSL security, an HTML code editor and custom domains. All 17 features are included in a drag-and-drop builder with no ads, limitations, or security risks.

Friday was developed to compete with the best on the market. From the likes of open-source content management system WordPress came simplified website builders such as Wix and Squarespace. Now Friday is taking that simplification one step further, so customers can easily build a unique site with everything included in their monthly subscription.

The website builder comes at a time when the world is experiencing a seismic shift in how businesses interact. The Friday platform caters to this growing demand for online consumerism. In 2021, 55 percent of Americans preferred shopping online. Worldwide, 2.14 billion digital customers spend online. And with 4.4 million new businesses set up in the US during 2020, competition is only increasing.

Friday has gained significant traction because it’s designed for everyone. From entrepreneurs to creatives, beginners to coders, the platform is accessible and intuitive. And with its one-price subscription service, this professional solution makes building a brand presence easier.

In blind testing, Friday was found to have solved the most common problems that occur in Wix forums. It also rated better for visuals, pricing, and mobile optimization.

Friday was also found to offer better customer support and freedom than Weebly. In blind testing, Weebly was marked down for a lack of support and being too simplistic, meaning while it was easy to use, many found it difficult to truly customize their site. And while Squarespace has three million subscribers, Friday filled in the gaps in its repertoire, introducing tools such as form builders, custom fonts, and useful ecommerce features.

Furthermore, Friday’s Google Core Web Vitals feature helps businesses score higher on every metric.

By using Friday’s simple monthly subscription services, users can create a website with advanced features, get their voice heard, and carve out their perfect niche. With 50 percent off the first month and everything included in the price, Friday is set to change the way website builders work.

To find out more about how to make a website with Friday’s SaaS website builder, visit findfriday.com.

Friday’s SaaS website building solution offers all the features a small and independent business needs to create a fully functional website easily, quickly, and without a huge investment. From blog builders to SEO tools, Friday offers everything needed to succeed, with a simple flat-rate monthly subscription cost, no hidden costs, and no surprises.

