The Rising Demand For Non Invasive Dermatology Techniques Is Expected To Propel The Growth Of The Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market As Per TBRC's Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market, increasing demand for non-invasive dermatology techniques is driving the growth of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers. Deep palpation, x-rays, and blood pressure checks are examples of non-invasive tests that require breaking the skin or entering the body. Most of the treatments are non-invasive and are done by using acid-based dermal fillers as they have minimal risks involved and give long-lasting results. For example, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a society for American plastic surgeons, stated in February 2022 that each year, more than 17 million adults opt for cosmetic surgeries that include minimally invasive options such as body contouring, lasers, and injections. This demand is expected to drive the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.



The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market size is expected to grow from $3.58 billion in 2021 to $3.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market share is expected to grow to $5.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Technological advancements are shaping the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market. Major companies operating in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market. For instance, in 2021, a new treatment called laser resurfacing treatments was introduced on the market, which is more efficient and less invasive, addressing multiple skin concerns. It uses lasers to solve all the skin problems at once, making them more appealing. Moreover, the treatment can also be used to cope with COVID-19 stress.

As per the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers industry report, major players in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market are Bohus Biotech AB, Allergan, Galderma Laboratories L.P, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc, LG Life Sciences, Bio plus Co. Ltd., Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd, Bioxis Pharmaceutical, Sinclair Pharma, Laboratories Vivacy, Medicis Aesthetics Holdings, Inc., and Inamed Corp.

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market analysis is segmented by product into single-phase product, duplex product; by usage into speciality and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics; by application: into wrinkle removal, lip augmentation, rhinoplasty, others.

North America was the largest region in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

