Surgical Imaging Market Update - Rising Annual Sales to Strengthens Long Narrative

Surgical Imaging Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Surgical Imaging Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

The global surgical imaging market was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Surgical imaging systems are intra-operative imaging systems that are based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging. The device provides high-resolution X-ray images in real time, allowing the surgeon to monitor progress at any point during the surgery.

The surgical imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with increase in popularity of flat panel detector (FPD). Increase in number of hybrid operating rooms further boost the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological advancement in surgical imaging systems such as launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth. However, higher cost of surgical imaging systems can impede the market growth.

Surgical Imaging Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Surgical Imaging Market by Key Players: GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

Surgical Imaging Market By Modality Type: Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others

Surgical Imaging Market By Technology Type: Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)

Surgical Imaging Market By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries

