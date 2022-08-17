Gregg Pierce and Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Celebrate 17 Years in Business

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a direct lender offering hard money loans in a wide range of options

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 17 years, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has been a leader in asset-based financing, including mezzanine financing, construction loans, acquisition financing, bridge financing, and many other options. Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a leader among financial solutions providers in the United States and is increasing its international reach every year. GCP Fund President Joe Malvasio and Managing Director Gregg Pierce have worked diligently over a 17-year span to grow the total transactions funded to over $2.5 billion. The funding programs at Global Capital Partners allow companies to run and sustain their business in an increasingly competitive market. From expanding business operations to entering new markets, companies can achieve their goals quickly while reducing their cash flow gaps.

Regarding the hard work required and the success achieved at Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, Gregg Pierce commented: “Honestly, it’s hard to believe that 17 years has gone by this fast. In some ways it has felt like a long journey–all the hard work and long hours put into growing GCP Fund to what it is today. But in another sense, it has gone by incredibly quickly. When I’m helping clients meet their goals and I’m really dialed into that process, the time goes by quickly and all the hours spent hard at work are very rewarding. I’m humbled by what we have accomplished and honored to have worked alongside so many enterprising business people and partners over the years.”

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC aims to make the funding process easier and quicker for businesses. The company is known for its affordable loans, great customer service, reliable underwriting, and quick closing. For businesses in need of expedited funding solutions, private lenders such as Global Capital Partners offer an excellent alternative to conventional bank loans–private loans offer convenience, flexibility, and tailor-made options. With options like asset-based loans and hard money loans, businesses can qualify for larger loans at a convenient rate.

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is one of the leading private lenders in the United States that offers a holistic suite of expedited private lending options for businesses. Due to rejections for loans and credit lines, businesses can struggle to raise public funding to finance their operations. GCP Fund, on the other hand, offers financing solutions for asset purchase, construction, expansion loans, real estate acquisition, and many other options. With its experienced team of underwriters and senior partners, they are able to provide loans more readily than other private lenders. Funding provided by Global Capital Partners helps businesses of all sizes maintain their cash flow while recovering and expanding their business.

About Gregg Pierce and Global Capital Partners Fund LLC

Gregg Pierce is a notable financial expert who is known for his insights on hard money loans and their impact on the US economy. He currently works as the managing director of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, where he provides guidance to businessmen from all industries. He has an excellent reputation for great client service, quick closing of loans, and a suite of lending options. Global Capital Partners is a private global commercial lender based in NYC, offering many financing options, including: bridge financing, hard money loans, private lending, commercial real estate financing, structured joint venture financing, permanent financing, mezzanine financing, construction loans and acquisition financing. It is recognized as one of the best mortgage lenders due to its simple loan applications and quick processing. It has been highly successful and helped many clients over the years. Global Capital Partners has funded over $2 billion in transactions. From mortgages to land, development, and even equipment, its expertise in private loan financing allows it to quickly close on loans from $1MM to over $100MM.



