Kinectify Raises Series Seed Round Co-Led by OpenBet, Acies Investments, and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians
Compliance and anti-money laundering leader secures strategic investment to scale offering.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced that it has raised a preferred Seed round. The investment was co-led by OpenBet, Acies Investments, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, with participation from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and prominent individuals and executives in the gaming industry such as Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming; Seth Young, Chief Strategy Officer of Fifth Street Gaming; Quinton Singleton, industry veteran venturer and investor; Lauren Lemmer, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Operations for Wagr; and the management team at The Strategy Organization.
“We are excited to partner with such seasoned strategic investors from inside gaming including suppliers and operators with deep expertise like OpenBet, Acies Investments, and EBCI,” said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify. “This investment will accelerate our mission to provide an all-in-one solution for gaming risk management.”
Kinectify is the industry leading AML risk management technology company for the gaming industry. Its modern AML platform empowers clients in the gaming industry to efficiently manage their risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses and not be bogged down by compliance concerns.
In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance customers’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, help meet compliance deadlines, and even allow customers to outsource the day-to-day administration of their compliance programs to Kinectify.
"EBCI is proud to be participating in Kinectify’s latest investment round," said R. Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings, LLC. "Kinectify has been a great partner and we are excited to launch its platform at our Caesars Southern Indiana property and future locations."
“We have been impressed by Kinectify’s team and product which fills a long-standing need in the gaming industry,” said Jordan Levin, CEO of OpenBet. “As the company continues to innovate and change the compliance industry, we’re thrilled to partner with them as they capitalize on the sizable market opportunity ahead.”
Edward King, Co-Founding Partner and Co-CIO of Acies, said: "We are excited to partner with Joseph and the Kinectify team who have created an exceptional AML and compliance platform that addresses mission critical services for both the land-based and mobile gaming ecosystem. We firmly believe Kinectify’s position in the market is unique and delivers truly valuable technology to its clients.”
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Kinectify’s modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
