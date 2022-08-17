Kopp completes Northwestern University police training

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Insurance Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Special Investigator Rebecca Kopp from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.

Kopp has successfully completed the ten (10) week SPSC program held in Dickinson from May 16 – July 29, 2022. Kopp is a Special Investigator in the Department’s Fraud Investigation Division, which receives and investigates allegations of insurance fraud.

“Becky is phenomenal member of our team. She is thorough, professional and dedicated to her role as a law enforcement officer in the Department,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. “Education is so valuable, and we’re happy to support team members, like Becky, who are seeking to grow professionally.”

“Becky is a valued member of the Insurance Fraud investigative team and has always excelled in her work and support of her fellow investigators,” said Fraud Investigation Division Director Dale Pittman. “I’m proud of the work she has done and know that her future will benefit the citizens of North Dakota. Graduating from SPSC is just one small step toward her obvious potential.”

Kopp completed upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 30,000 students both nationally and internationally. Kopp was a student in SPSC Class #525 which accommodated a total of 19 students for the ten-week period.

Kopp has been with the Department since 2018. Prior to joining the Department, Kopp was a Deputy Sheriff with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Other students in the program represented agencies, such as the Dickinson Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Minot Police Department, Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

