BDA Advises Shanghai Jinjia Technology on Series a Capital Raise

New York, NY August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Shanghai Jinjia Technology (“Jinjia”), has raised significant Series A funding from Meridian Capital China, a leading venture capital company in China, specialised in the Consumer & TMT sectors.

BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to Jinjia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jinjia is a leading cosmetics company, which develops and markets an array of successful direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) beauty brands in China, including notably Kimtrue, Everbab and Oncur. Based on strong in-house R&D, Kimtrue, with best-selling hair and skincare products, has become one of the most popular C-beauty brands among Gen Z consumers in China.

Maggie Wang, Founder of Jinjia Tech, said: “Jinjia operates through an array of brands rather than a single-brand approach, which allows us to meet various and changing demands from today’s younger consumers. With the additional support from our investors, we hope to further strengthen our R&D capability, expand the product portfolio, and complete an omni-channel network via offline footprint expansion.”

Anthony Siu, Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai, BDA, said: “We're delighted to have advised Jinjia on its successful fund raise. Jinjia successfully transformed from a Tabao Partner model to a branded business, leveraging strong R&D, brand development, and sales & marketing. We're honoured to represent Jinjia, and wish them continued success.”

Lilian Gu, Director, BDA, said: “In an increasingly competitive beauty sector and capital raise market in China, this transaction has proved the value of R&D-driven brands, supported by high ROI-oriented marketing. Jinjia impressed investors not only by rapid revenue growth, but also strong profitability, rare for an emerging Chinese beauty brand.”

BDA deal team

Anthony Siu, Partner, Co-Head of Shanghai

Lilian Gu, Director, Shanghai

Vivian Ren, Managing Director, Shanghai

Fengnu Ge, Vice President, Shanghai

Casey Tian, Vice President, Shanghai

Siyu Huang, Analyst, Shanghai

Rebecca Gao, Analyst, Shanghai

About Shanghai Jinjia

Shanghai Jinjia is a leading cosmetics company that develops and markets an array of successful direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) beauty brands in China, including Kimture, Everbab and Oncur. The Company started as a leading Taobao Partner (TP) that provides imported, Instagram beauty brands a one-stop solution to manage their e-commerce in China. It also operates a successful multi-channel network (MCN) that markets these beauty brands. www.shjinjia.com.cn

About BDA Partners

BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.

BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com

