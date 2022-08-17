Movement Introduces New CEO

Jeremy Levitt to Lead Growing Climbing Company into Next Chapter

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness, the Nation's largest community of climbing gyms, proudly introduces its new chief executive officer. Jeremy Levitt, a respected leader in the outdoor industry, will enhance the thriving company culture and continue to grow the business through creating best-in-class climbing, yoga, and fitness experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Jeremy to our team as the new CEO," says Matt Eby, Chairman of Movement. "His depth of expertise and knowledge in strategic execution, enhancing the member, guest, and team member experience, and his commitment to our core values make him an ideal leader to build upon the great work done by Robert and the rest of the team."

With Levitt at the helm, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures was awarded Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture in 2019. He specializes in optimizing businesses with a track record of developing and leading strong teams at Deer Valley Resort, CMH, and Intrawest Resorts (now Alterra). He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in management & marketing and has an earlier career in private equity. "My passion for climbing began in the late 90s and I couldn't be more excited to work with the entire Movement team to continue growing this great company," said Levitt.

Levitt will succeed Robert Cohen, who stepped down on August 16 after transitioning the role.

"Robert led a significant reshaping of Movement's footprint and nearly doubled the business growth. Through all of this, he solidified our defining characteristics and created a bold path forward while bringing three companies together," explains Anne-Worley Moelter, board member and leader in the climbing industry. "Most importantly, he led us through the many difficulties imposed by Covid. We are incredibly grateful for his guidance.

About Movement Gyms

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation and inspire social and environmental impact. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families.

Learn more at Movement Gyms .

PRESS CONTACT

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

https://www.movementgyms.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movement-introduces-new-ceo-301607272.html

SOURCE Movement