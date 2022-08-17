Phase 1 Rollout of HyFi NFT Vaults and DeFi Funding Marketplaces Announced by BioPower Operations Corporation

The rollout will help provide access to investor funds for intellectual property owners and project developers.

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO), currently in process of changing its name to HYFI Corp (‘HyFi’, subject to clearance by FINRA), is pleased to announce it has released 10,000 HyFi memberships and other assets through the HyFi Vault Program for individuals and businesses.The phase 1 rollout and HyFi Vault Program is code-named The Athena Project Pre-Sale and provides not only the two highest levels of membership "Ultimate and Pro," but also enable users to start their collection of valuable and rare 3D Athena Digital Artworks, with varying degrees of rarity and value. 200 Blue Chip Vaults will include 100 Athena .9999 gold 5 oz. coins or 100 precious gemstones.“A HyFi Vault is an innovative and exciting way to become a HyFi Member, and a best value proposition to do so,” says Troy MacDonald, CEO of HyFi. “Once becoming a member, users will have special access and discounts when using the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces and services, where you can experience making money as a distributor for the Vaults or referral fees for bringing business to the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces, receive members discounts and entitlements, raise money for your business, invest money on a fractional basis in registered offerings per the terms of each offer, trade assets and make a difference in the world given the essential nature of the projects to be listed on the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces. You’ll also make an impact on the world by participating in Green Projects, Environment and Agriculture.”HyFi in conjunction with Super How, winner of the Lithuanian 2022 FinTech Innovation award, has fully developed The HyFi Vault, to provide an elegant marketing and promotion solution to reach today’s buyers and global Internet Community. The Vaults enable Global 2000 companies and corporations to collaborate with HyFi, or license its technology, to market their products and services. This unique Blockchain technology marketing tool can also track distributors’, affiliates’, and influencers’ successes and sales for the promotion and introduction of the products or services.“Sanctum Studios, which has recently provided digital assets to new Hollywood movies Black Adam and Prey, is on schedule to deliver the unique 3D digital art assets based on a futuristic interpretation of the Greek Goddess Athena, her owl Glauk and other accessories,” MacDonald remarks. “She is positioned as the protector and defender of the HyFi Vaults and also as the Goddess of Science and Wisdom as a potential crossover Avatar for HyFi’s ILO and BLO DeFi marketplaces. Sanctum will also create a unique “1 of 1” large masterwork of Athena which we intend to “Gamify” as an NFT.”Not only that, but according to the company, the HyFi Blockchain technology will also enable DeFi marketplaces to operate independently for issuers seeking funds on a fractionalized basis from Initial License Offerings, including Project Fundings, Bridge Loan Offerings, and Pre-IPO Offerings.“We have tried to design the HyFi NFT Vault in such a unique way that there were no comparable offerings on the market,” says Robert Kohn, CFO of HyFi. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome, and we are sharing it with the world.”About the HyFi Vault ProgramThe HyFi Vault Program is being developed for three main purposes:1 - To create an immediate and sustainable path to revenue for the company and create a unique NFT marketing tool which enables user participation, including its members, to interact with the HyFi DeFi Marketplaces.2 - To create a powerful modern web-based marketing tool for other corporations to license from HyFi, either co-branded or white labeled, so they can create similar offerings with their goods and services either through a Vault or Loot Box front end presentation.3 - Provide market opportunities associated with art collectables.A HyFi Vault may contain an assortment of the following items:• Art Collectible(s) – 1 in 5 chances of obtaining a Premier Art Collectible. 4 in 5 chances of obtaining an accessory Premier Art Collectible.• 2-year Pro or Ultimate Lifetime HyFi Membership – 1 in 5 chances of obtaining an Ultimate Lifetime Membership and a 4 in 5 chance of obtaining a 2-year Pro Membership.• Gift Vouchers – To be used in the marketplaces or subsequent Vault purchases.• HyFi Tokens – To be used for further purchases of Vaults and membership items.• Art Collectibles/ Premier Art Collectibles – The inclusion of any Art assets should qualify the HyFi NFT Vault to be listed on various Art focused NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea.• Real 5oz. .9999 Gold Coin as part of the Special Athena 200 Blue Chip offering.• Real Precious Gemstones as part of the Special Athena 200 Blue Chip offering.The HyFi Vault can be purchased at https://www.hyfi.exchange/vault or visit their Twitter page at https://twitter.com/HyFi_Athena About BioPower Operations Corporation or HYFI Corp.BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO) is a Nevada corporation currently in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA, to HYFI Corp. Headquartered in the USA, HYFI Corp. is a fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative blockchain technology called “HyFi.”The company licenses, operates and enables tokenized economies for various DeFi marketplaces and intends to also utilize its technology for centralized finances with membership programs and potentially future commodity exchanges with third parties. HyFi wants to make DeFi marketplaces accessible for client issuers who register offerings with the SEC or comparable international regulators to offer NFT initial license offerings (“ILOs”), bridge loan offerings (“BLOs”), and pre-initial public offerings (“IPO”).Information about the company can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”Forward-Looking StatementsThis Press Release contains “forward-looking” statements or statements which arguably imply or suggest certain things about the company’s future. 