Questex’s IECSC Florida 2022 Offers 40% More Classes, Caribbean Wellness & Education to Host Spa Education Class

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Florida, the most influential gathering of spa and wellness professionals in the Southeast, today announces event partner, Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE), will host The Advancement of Wellness-Spa Concepts of the Future. IECSC Florida will be held at the Palm Beach Convention Center, October 9-10, 2022. Register here.

WE has a history of commitment to the Caribbean wellness tourism community and delivers consulting services and business events, in addition to community outreach throughout the islands.



The class roster, presented by leaders in the spa and wellness industry, will offer over 40% more sessions than in 2021, including four classes with NCBTMB (National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork) credits, one for a CNE (Continuing Nursing Education) unit in Florida and Georgia, and the opportunity to secure a free ten-hour CE (continuing education) package with admission ($19.99 value) before licenses expire on October 31. View the full class schedule here.

Leading exhibiting brands include Silhouet-Tone, LTD, Geneo by Lumenis, Hydrafacial, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Repêchage, and Farm House Fresh. Click here for full exhibitor list.

“We are gearing up for an inspiring event and we are delighted that WE will be joining us,” said Elizabeth Fantetti, event and partnership director for Questex Wellness. “This partnership will enable IECSC FL exhibitors to expand their reach into the Caribbean wellness community and give WE members the ability to meet exhibitors that represent the best of the best in skincare and wellness, and benefit from the education and live demonstrations they can bring back to their businesses in the Caribbean.”

“Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) is looking forward to a new partnership with IECSC Florida,” said WE Founder, Stephanie Rest. "This will be in lieu of their annual Wellness Mastermind Conference, allowing their membership access to hundreds of brands and over 75 educational courses. The new partnership will give Caribbean stakeholders the ability to grow their wellness business in the $822.44 billion wellness tourism economy, which is expected to reach $1,250.27 billion by 2027, making wellness one of the fastest growing sectors of tourism worldwide.”

Celebrating its 24th year, IECSC Florida will take place October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to the Florida event, IECSC also takes place annually in New York and Las Vegas.

Registration for IECSC Florida is now open. WE members and spa industry professionals can register to attend the event here.

About WE

Caribbean Wellness & Education (WE) is a collaborative of spa & wellness professionals, improving standards in the Caribbean and Latin America through professional development, continuing education, and networking events. WE believe the Caribbean is the “World’s Spa” and work with 32 countries towards the continual advancement of delivering the highest quality wellness tourism product. WE are here to assist you and be the bridge for the region on industry-specific solutions that matter the most.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by America Spa, IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Debbie Schmidle

Marketing Manager, Wellness

Questex

dschmidle@questex.com