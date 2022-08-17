Pest Control Market | North America Region Dominating the Industry and Expected to Hold Largest Revenue Share to 2027

Pest Control Market Trend

North America, held the major share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global pest control market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementation of strict government regulations in the developed regions toward conservation of environment and favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides drive the growth of the global pest control market. By type, the chemical segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Other), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Other), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”According to the report, the global pest control industry was estimated at $20.6 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $30.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The pest control market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the pest control market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the pest control market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The insects segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the rodents segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Some ruling enterprises in the global pest control market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global pest control industry include Evonik Industries Lindsey Pest Services, The Service Master Global Holdings Inc., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, JG Pest Control, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., and Syngenta.

The chemical segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global pest control market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, owing to its effectiveness in controlling pests in terms of scale and efficiency. The mechanical segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Its easy application, cost-effectiveness, and quick result drive the segment growth.

