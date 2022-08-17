Global Banana Flour Market Top Key Players, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis
Banana Flour Market Leading Players Analysis | NOW Health Group, Paradisefrucht, NuNatural, Stawi Foods and Fruits LimitedNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Banana Flour Market Report 2022-2029: This report will prove valuable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. This report also includes the study of different factors that are useful for companies to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region. Also, provide the current economic status of each region which will help companies to target their audience in the respective region.
The size of the worldwide banana flour market is expected to arrive at USD 1,199.6 million by 2029, as per another report by Market.biz. The market is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2029. The market is prevalently driven by the developing mindfulness in regards to the impact of gluten-free foods on wellbeing. Banana flour has arisen as a feasible option in contrast to wheat flour. Banana flour is produced by processing dried green bananas, resulting in flour with a high safe starch content.
Global Banana Flour Market Segmentation:
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
NOW Health Group
Paradisefrucht
NuNatural
Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited
ADM Wild Europe
Diana Foods
International Agriculture Group
KADAC
Zuvii
Kanegrade Ltd
Market Segment by Types:
Organic
Conventional
Market Segment by Applications:
Beverages
Pet Food and Feed Industry
Household
Food Industry
