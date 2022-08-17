Konstant Rises as the Best Mobile App Development Company
Supplementing its development efforts with a wave of technological evolution, performance, budget restraints and demands, we strive to be the leader of change!UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we commemorate 19+ years of our organizational progress and the richness of our efforts, here’s how Konstant, which is one of the fastest-growing mobile app development companies in the world, is on course to becoming a global development prodigy.
Allow us to let you into a little secret…it goes like this…a leopard can change its spots….it is called GROWTH!!
Are we the same Development Company we used to be 15 years back, or 10 years back, or 5 years back? Definitely Not.
Are we better? A million times YES.
This came from holding ourselves accountable and growing.
We can be whoever we want to be.
It’s never too late to reinvent ourselves.
It’s never too late to try something new.
We aren’t too old to indulge in emerging technologies.
It’s time to level up!
Development cartels Frontend Design with the Backend Database.
It isn’t that hard if we are just doing “Select * From Table Where Column = X”.
What is hard about development is taking it to the next level.
Did we think through the logic and assumptions of the queries? Did we actually pull what we wanted? Do we optimize our queries to speed up the efficiency?
Is our code clean, commented, and labelled with aliases to where someone else could understand it?
Do we understand the overall data model and how the tables are related?
Do we understand where all the data comes from and how it gets into the database?
This is what I believe separates the average development company from the expert. Agree or disagree?
We’re over the moon to announce we are amongst the Top 10 Mobile Application Development Services firms, a list rallied by “Find Firms”. The proof’s in the pudding, here’s the list of Top Mobile Application Development Firms.
Three cheers for this feat, happy coding!!
About Find Firms
Find Firms is an established research consulting firm that scrutinizes and lists the best Mobile Application Development firms, and companies offering CRM Software, Project management software, expense management software, accounting software, advertising and marketing, mobile app development, IT services and solutions.
