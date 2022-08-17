Bus Seat Market size worth $ 18.82 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.30% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing growth of electric buses across the globe is one of the key factors that is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing population is also some of the key factors that are significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Bus Seat Market ” By Component (Frame, Upholstery), By Seat Type (Regular Passenger Seat, Recliner Seat), By Bus Type (Transit Bus, Coach Bus), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Bus Seat Market size was valued at USD 12.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.82 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Bus Seat Market Overview

The global bus seat industry is experiencing high growth in the past few years. The increasing government regulation to integrate the child seats in the buses to enhance the safety of the children further bolstering the market’s growth. Moreover, the rising replacement of old bus seats with new and advanced bus seats is providing growth opportunities for the key players. There is a rising integration of the advanced technologies in the bus seats which is anticipated to offer various growth opportunities for the key companies over the forecast period. Furthermore, as more and more electric and hybrid buses are being launched and adopted in different countries, the demand for bus seats is growing exponentially.

However, the stringent government regulation present in the market for the development of bus seats is one of the key factors which could hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. There is a number of standards such as regulations on belt fixing, strength, or material flammability, making the development and homologation of bus seats a complicated and long-lasting process. The manufacturing companies first have to develop the prototype that goes through a number of tests, and as soon as the homologation is approved, the companies produce the whole set which is put on the bus.

Key Developments

In September 2021, GRAMMER AG announced that Otokar/Iveco, a bus manufacturer awarded the contract to the company to supply high-quality bus driver seats to Otokar, Turkey.

In October 2021, Lear Corporation announced the plan to acquire all of Kongsberg Automotive’s Interior Comfort Systems (ICS) business units.

Key Players

The major players in the market are GRAMMER AG, Freedman Seating Company, Magna International Inc., NHK Springs, Adient, ISRINGHAUSEN GmbH, Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Franz Keil GmbH, Toyota Boshoku, Tachi-S, Minda Industries, Lazzerini SRL, and Commercial Vehicle Group.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bus Seat Market On the basis of Component, Seat Type, Bus Type, and Geography.

Bus Seat Market, By Component Frame Upholstery Other Accessories

Bus Seat Market, By Seat Type Regular Passenger Seat Recliner Seat Folding Seat Bus Driver Seat Integrated Child Seat

Bus Seat Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



