Fish Farming Market Size, Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Forecast Analysis 2022-2027
Global Fish Farming Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 5.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fish Farming Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fish farming market, assessing the market based on its segments like environment, fish type, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fish-farming-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 274.2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5.8%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 384.5 Billion
The growth of the global fish farming market is driven by the rising demand for food owing to the rapid increase in the global population. Additionally, the growing demand for fish can also be attributed to the excellent source of protein and OMEGA-3 fatty acids provided by the fish meat. Moreover, factors such as rising awareness for the benefits of fish consumption, increasing technological advancement in fish breeding methods and fish preservation techniques, and expansion of distribution channels are anticipated to boost the market growth further.
Furthermore, the application of fish farming to conserve endangered species of fish is likely to aid the market growth. However, the increasing shift towards veganism and stringent laws against animal cruelty may constrain the market growth over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), fish farming also known as pisciculture refers to raising, feeding, stocking, and protecting fish in a ponds, tanks, and other enclosures for commercial production. Fish farming is seen as an alternative for preventing overfishing to meet the growing demand thereby maintaining a balance in the wild fish population.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fish-farming-market
By environment, the industry is segmented into:
Marine Water
Fresh Water
Brackish Water
The market can be broadly categorized on the basis of fish type into:
Salmon
Milkfish
Tuna
Tilapia
Catfish
Sea Bass
Others
The regional markets for fish farming include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, the global market for fish farming is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to presence of large population and vast fish consumption population in the region. Moreover, the increasing small scale fish farming operations in countries like China, India, Japan, and Thailand are likely to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is also projected to witness fastest growth rate. Meanwhile, Latin America is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Alpha Group Ltd., Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Leroy Seafood Group ASA, and a few others.
Also Read:
Tomato Processing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tomato-processing-market
Vegan Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-food-market
Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/online-food-delivery-market
Extended Warranty Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/extended-warranty-market
Neon Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neon-gas-market
India Furniture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-furniture-market
Motorcycle Sidecars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motorcycle-sidecars-market
Database Management System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/database-management-system-market
Bakery Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bakery-products-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other