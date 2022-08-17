Submit Release
Cold Chain Packaging Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global cold chain packaging market to reach US$ 43.11 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cold Chain Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global cold chain packaging market size reached US$ 21.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.11 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cold chain packaging facilitates the storage, transportation, and distribution of products, such as vaccines, chemicals, lab samples, diagnostic materials, pharmaceuticals, and food items. It relies on insulating materials like refrigerant bricks, gel packs, thermal trolleys, and containers to prevent damage during transportation and ensure the viability of the material. Besides this, it promotes food safety and increases the shelf life of different products. As a result, cold chain packaging solutions find applications in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Market Trends:

The significant rise in the need for efficient packaging and transportation of temperature-sensitive products due to the rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders represents one of the key factors influencing the market. In line with this, escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food due to hectic schedules and changing dietary preferences is increasing the need for special packaging solutions. These packaging materials preserve the chemical values of the packed items and are suitable for contact with citric food items, dairy products, biopharmaceuticals, and several liquids. Apart from this, the development of more complex medicines that are used for hormone treatments also requires transportation at a controlled temperature, which is driving the market. Apart from this, stringent regulations for safe storage and distribution of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products (TTSPPs) by World Health Organization (WHO) are offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players. Furthermore, increasing inclination toward reusable, recyclable, and eco-friendly cold chain packaging solutions is propelling the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Insulated Container and Boxes
Large
Medium
Small
X-Small
Petite
Crates
Dairy
Pharmaceutical
Fisheries
Horticulture
Cold Packs
Labels
Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

Breakup by End User:

Food
Dairy
Pharmaceutical
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cascades Inc., Chill-Pak, Cold Chain Technologies Inc., CoolPac, Creopack, Cryopak Industries Inc., DGP Intelsius Ltd., Pelican Products Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd. (CSafe Global LLC) and Sonoco Products Company.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Cold Chain Packaging Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

