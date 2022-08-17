Male Hypogonadism Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Male hypogonadism market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Male hypogonadism market is a condition in which men have low levels of the male hormone testosterone. Testosterone is produced in the testes and is necessary for the development of male features, such as voice deepening, face & pubic hair development, and growth of penis and testes throughout puberty. Brain produces gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, which stimulates the pituitary gland to generate luteinizing hormone and follicle stimulating hormone (gonadotrophins). Testes then stimulate and produce testosterone by gonadotrophins. Low testosterone levels are caused by testicular diseases, affecting the hypothalamus or pituitary gland. Men of any age suffer with this disease and the symptoms vary depending on the initial detection of disease in relation to puberty.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Allergan plc Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Endo International plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring, Finox Biotec, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company plc,

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Governments across the globe announced country-wide lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to prevent collapse of the healthcare system. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the global male hypogonadism market was positive, which is attributed to the lowered testosterone levels observed in men who have been impacted by COVID-19. This positive impact is further expected to fuel growth of male hypogonadism market forecast.

The global male hypogonadism market is segmented on the basis of therapy, drug delivery, and type. Depending on therapy, it is divided into testosterone replacement therapy and gonadotropin & gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy. The gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is segmented into luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), and gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GNRH). According to drug delivery, it is fragmented into topical gels, injectable, transdermal patches, and others. As per the type, it is categorized into klinefelters syndrome, kallmann syndrome, pituitary disorders, and others. Region wise, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

By therapy, testosterone replacement therapy segment held largest male hypogonadism market share in 2020, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and blood pressure. However, gonadotropins and gonadotropins releasing hormones therapy is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Depending on drug delivery, topical gels segment dominated the market as the highest revenue generating segment, which is attributed to rise in temporary replacement of testosterone however, injectable segment is anticipated to flourish during the forecast period. As per the type, pituitary disorders segment dominated the market and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Depending on therapy, the testosterone replacement therapy segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas gonadotropin and gonadotropin releasing hormone therapy segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• According to drug delivery, the topical segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas transdermal patches segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• As per the type, the pituitary disorder segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

