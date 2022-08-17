Global Clay Products And Refractories Market Growth Trajectory

Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Clay Products And Refractories Market Report by The Business Research Company covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022”, the clay products and refractories market size is expected to grow from $133.21 billion in 2021 to $146.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The clay product and refractory market share is expected to grow to $205.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. According to the clay products and refractories market research, the growth of the market is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Clay Products And Refractories Market

Many clay product and refractory manufacturing companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating a rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs.

Overview Of The Clay Products And Refractories Market

The clay products and refractories market consists of sales of clay and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) engaged in shaping, moulding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Equipment and tools used in clay product manufacturing include crushers, grinders, wire cutters, high-pressure cylinders, rollers, dryers, and burners.

Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 From TBRC Covers The Following Information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Pottery, Ceramics, and Plumbing Fixtures, Clay Building Material and Refractories

By Process: Grinding, Cutting, Mixing, Shaping, Honing

By Material: Quartz, Chamatte, Sand, Sawdust, Slag, Pulverized Coal

By End-User Vertical: Construction, Automobiles, Steel Making, Cosmetics, Food Industry, Others

By Geography: The global clay products and refractories market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as LIXIL Group, Internacional De Cerámica, S.A.B. De C.V, Kyocera Corporation, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc, RHI Magnesita N.V, The Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited, Imerys S.A, Vesuvius plc, and Corning Incorporated.



Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of clay products and refractories market. The market report analyzes clay products and refractories global market size, clay products and refractories global market growth drivers, clay products and refractories market segments, clay products and refractories global market major players, clay products and refractories global market growth across geographies, and clay products and refractories global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

