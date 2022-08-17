Submit Release
According to Reports and Data, Gas Hydrates Market 2030 : Growing Demand for Oil & Gas Due to Rapid Industrialization

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Gas Hydrates Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Gas Hydrates during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Chevron Corporation, S. Department of Energy, S. Geological Survey, Schlumberger, Conoco Phillips, JOGMEC, Equinor, Sinopec, Valero Energy, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., PetroChina Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Fugro

Gas Hydrates Overview :-

The global gas hydrates market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Gas hydrates market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing popularity of environmental friendly and sustainable energy sources such as natural gas, wind, and solar energy and rising use of gas hydrates for methane gas storage.

Gas hydrates are solids formed of water and gas. These crystalline gas hydrates also known as natural gas hydrates, are formed when water molecule present around methane gas molecules at a specific temperature and pressure, lead to enclosure of these methane gas molecules by water molecules forming a cage-like structure. These structures have stability due to internal bond formation and is a great method for storage of methane gas molecules. Gas hydrates are present on all continents, exist in large quantities below sea floor, and are present in approximately seven hundred meters’ thick layer, in association with permafrost in Arctic. Gas hydrates are unstable at normal sea-level pressures and temperatures making them difficult for analyses and study.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Gas Hydrates market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation
Automotive
Industrial
Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Shore Gas Hydrates
Off-Shore Gas Hydrates
Type 3
Type 4

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Gas Hydrates during the forecast period?
What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?
Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?
Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

