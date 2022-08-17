Injection Molded Plastics Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 296,740 Million | 4.4% CAGR

Injection Molded Plastics Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2031

Injection Molded Plastics Market Analysis and Size: In 2021, the global injection-molded plastics market was worth USD 296,740 Mn, Grow at a 4.4% CAGR.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for lightweight and durable plastic products from various end-use industries, such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and electronics, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing technological advancements in injection molding machines are projected to fuel the market growth over the next 10 years.

However, volatile raw material prices are anticipated to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations regarding the disposal of plastic waste are expected to challenge market growth in the near future.

The topmost companies in the Global Injection Molded Plastics Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

ExxonMobil Corp.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

INEOS Group

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International, Inc.

IAC Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Master Molded Products Corp.

HTI Plastics, Inc.

Rutland Plastics

Other Key Players

Injection Molded Plastics Market : Taxonomy

By Raw Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Other Raw Materials

By Application

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Medical

Other Application

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Injection Molded Plastics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Injection Molded Plastics due to the high supply and demand for Injection Molded Plastics supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

