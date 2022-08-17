Cosmetics Market Share 2022 Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Forecast 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Cosmetics Market Share.

Cosmetics Market Overview:

The global cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 357.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Cosmetics Market to reach US$ 508.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.95% during 2022-2027. Cosmetics represent beauty, and personal grooming products produced using organic and chemical compounds. They can be categorized into skin and sun care products, hair care items, deodorants and fragrances, makeup commodities, etc. Cosmetics offer numerous advantages, such as enhancing physical appearance, maintaining skin health, and boosting overall self-esteem. Consequently, they are in high demand among both male and female consumers across the globe.

Global Cosmetics Market Trends:

The expanding e-commerce industry and the increasing availability of luxury and premium skincare and makeup items online are among the key factors driving the cosmetics market. In line with this, the introduction of several additional benefits by prominent e-retailers, including same-day or one-day delivery services, easy-to-navigate dashboards, and enhanced security features for online payments, is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the development of new products with natural ingredients that prevent any adverse effects on the skin is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the shifting preferences for handy and easy-to-use product variants among the working women population are further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the launch of attractive packaging solutions by key market players and the inflating investments in promotional activities to generate brand awareness and expand the existing customer base are expected to propel the cosmetics market in the coming years.

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Product Type, Category, Gender, Distribution Channel, Region

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Shiseido Company Limited

Skinfood Co. Ltd

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Unilever plc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Category:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

