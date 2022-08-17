EFSA announces new Chief Scientist

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has appointed Carlos Gonçalo das Neves as its new Chief Scientist. Das Neves, a Portuguese and Norwegian national who is currently Director of Research and Internationalisation at the Norwegian Veterinary Institute (NVI) and Professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences at The Arctic University of Norway (UiT), will take up his new role on 1 November 2022.

Das Neves previously served as Head of Virology and Head of Food Safety & Emerging Threats at the NVI. Holding a PhD in veterinary science, his areas of research and teaching include animal health, biodiversity , emerging threats, and One Health.

“We are very excited to welcome Carlos Gonçalo das Neves as our new Chief Scientist. His international experience will be a strong asset for EFSA in our mission to build lasting partnerships in the fields of food safety, One Health and sustainability,” EFSA’s Executive Director, Bernhard Url, said.

Following in the footsteps of EFSA’s previous Chief Scientist, Marta Hugas, who retired earlier this year, das Neves will shape EFSA’s scientific strategy and act as the Authority’s scientific ambassador, fostering cooperation and innovation both inside and outside EFSA.

“I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to join EFSA and its amazing network of scientists who make sure our food is safe, healthy and sustainable. As a strong One Health advocate, I hope that in my new role as EFSA’s Chief Scientist I can help to connect us all even better in this common mission for Europe and our planet,” das Neves said.

Photo: Eivind Røhne, The Norwegian Veterinary Institute