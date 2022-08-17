Genomics Market to Hit US$ 25,772.8 Mn | Country Focused Research Report with Size, Share and Forecast by 2022-2032

Genomics Market Trend | Leading Players and Future Prospect till 2031

In 2021, Genomics Market was valued at USD 25,772.8 million. Between 2023 and 2032, it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.95 %.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genomics Market Set to Soar, Thanks to New Technologies

The worldwide genomics market is expected to grow significantly in the next few years, thanks to advances in technology. New sequencing technologies are making it possible to sequence genomes much more quickly and cheaply than ever before, and this is driving demand for genomics services.

In addition, new applications for genomics are being developed all the time. For example, genomics is being used to develop personalized medicine, which is tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup. This is just one example of how genomics is revolutionizing healthcare. This growth is being driven by factors such as the declining cost of sequencing, the increasing availability of data, and the growing number of applications for genomics.

Genomics Market Analysis and Size

In 2021, the global genomics market was valued at USD 25,772.8 million. Between 2023 and 2032, it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.95 %. We are constantly monitoring and evaluating the impact of the pandemic on different industries, keeping in mind the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor. When estimating the market size and growth trends for all regions and countries based on Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa], Market Revenue by Region, Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19, Short Term Dynamics and Long Term Dynamics data points.

Numerous opportunities would be created by the adoption and evolution of Genomics. The presence of several large-scale companies in Genomics sector is favouring the global market growth. Our experts have done extensive research on the Genomics market. It includes information about growth of Genomics, shares, revenue, past and future opportunities, as well as consideration of potential challenges and opportunities. The report also includes segmentation by product type, application and geographical regions. It also contains information about countries that could be developing in these areas as well as risks.

This information is published by Market.us in its report titled, [Genomics Market Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Market.us]. Additionally, it helps to obtain a 360-degree perspective and view of the competitive landscape and SWOT analysis.

The topmost companies in the Global Genomics Market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply. Some of the major market players include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Other Key Players

Genomics Market : Taxonomy

By Application & Technology

Functional Genomics

- Transfection

- Real-time PCR

- Mutational Analysis

- RNA Interference

- Other Functional Genomics

Biomarker Discovery

- Microarray Analysis

- DNA Sequencing

- Mass Spectrometry

- Real-time PCR

- Other Biomarker Discoveries

Pathway Analysis

- Bead-based Analysis

- Microarray Analysis

- Real-time PCR

- Proteomics Tools (2-D PAGE; yeast 2-hybrid studies)

Epigenetics

- Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP & ChIP-Seq)

- High-Resolution Melt (HRM)

- Bisulfite Sequencing

- Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)

- Other Application & Technologies

By Deliverable

- Services

- Core Genomics Services

- NGS-based Services

- Computational Services

- Biomarker Translation Services

- Others

Products

- Consumables & Reagents

- Instruments/Systems/Software

- By End-use

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

- Clinical Research

- Academic and Government Institutes

- Other End Users

Geographical Analysis

The countries covered in the Genomics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC), is the dominant market for Genomics due to the high supply and demand for Genomics supplies. North America is forecast to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period 2022-2032, due to the growing production expansion.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends available@ https://market.us/report/genomics-market/request-sample/

