Melodie Named as One of Australia’s Top 10 Startups for 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Melodie, an Australian-based music licensing platform with an exclusive catalog of high-quality music from an international roster of award-winning composers has been awarded as one of Australia's top 10 startups for 2022 by Startup City Magazine. Startup City Magazine identifies and recognizes the most promising startups in the tech industry.
Evan Buist, Composer and Founder & Managing Director of Melodie, saw the need to address the persistent problem of copyright infringement plaguing the entertainment industry. Hence why he built Melodie, focused on helping creators easily license music and create new revenue streams, ensuring that artists are compensated for their work whilst supporting the creative community.
Currently, Melodie has broadcasted over one million minutes of music on Australian TV alone, featured in programs such as Ninja Warriors, Love It or List It, Real Housewives, and The Amazing Race.
The platform is designed to be simple, quick, and easy to use, enabling users to search for the right track by including or excluding keywords categorized by musical genre, sub-genre, mood instrument, purpose, or key. Furthermore, thanks to their partnership with Musiio, Melodie integrates AI reverse audio search tools to help users find music using a YouTube link or MP3, making it possible to reference tracks from their favorite movies.
Melodie includes alternate mixes and elements of each track search, called "stems," which provides editors flexibility when editing content.
At an enterprise level, Melodie provides API tools that allow seamless music and search feature integrations with third-party platforms, safely synchronizing quality music to any digital content.
"We work with an incredibly talented diverse roster of artists. Supporting our creative community means splitting revenue streams and not earning a cent until our artists do: it's the only equitable model" said Buist.
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, a company that backs Melodie commented on the award. "We all know how copyright infringement has always been a pressing issue for the creative industry. Melodie creates a safe environment for all creators alike to truly take control of their work. We are proud to be supporting one of Australia's top startups and excited for what lays ahead for Melodie."
About Melodie
Melodie is a music licensing platform providing authentic, simply-licensed music for creators, businesses and creative platforms. Powered by AI search tools, and with an award-winning roster of artists, Melodie makes it fast, affordable and incredibly easy to find and license great music for any type of content.
Evan Buist
Evan Buist
Melodie
evan@melod.ie