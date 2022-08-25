Online Papercraft Store Got Crafters Covered with Its Line of Quality Craft Adhesives
Altenew’s range of craft adhesives has everything for scrapbooking, card making, journaling – and pretty much any other paper crafting project.
I love all the adhesives Altenew offers - they satisfy nearly all of my needs - from thick foam adhesives to full A4 sheets. Not to mention they are amazingly sticky!”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online papercrafts store Altenew offers a comprehensive line of craft adhesives that is perfect for any paper crafting project. The company understands that having the right adhesive products is essential to creating beautiful, long-lasting projects. With its growing collection of adhesives for scrapbooking, card making, journaling, and DIY home decor, Altenew is becoming the go-to for basic and not-so-basic art and craft supplies.
— Lydia Evans, Altenew’s Creative Ambassador
The release of the Altenew Glue Tape in 2017 paved the way for its growing craft adhesive line. Its glue tape is the perfect companion for any paper crafting project, from cards and scrapbooks to art journals and DIY crafts. Ever since its release, the Altenew Glue Tape has been a must-have for its customers, making it one of the most in-demand products in the Altenew store. Its compact design makes adding or removing adhesives a breeze, and its permanent applicator is excellent for everyday crafting. In addition, this glue tape offers a clear and strong adhesive that can be repositioned or permanent.
”As a cardmaker/crafter myself, I know that adhesives are needed for various reasons,” Altenew Creative Content Team Leader Lydia Evans shared. As Altenew’s Creative Ambassador and Card Design Team Member, Lydia gets to play with Altenew adhesives almost every day. “I love all the adhesives Altenew offers - they satisfy nearly all of my needs - from thick foam adhesives to full A4 sheets. Not to mention they are amazingly sticky!”
Altenew aims to provide its customers with high-quality, handy crafting adhesives that won’t break the bank. Unlike other crafting supplies, adhesives are used a lot in paper crafting projects. That’s why it’s vital for the company to ensure that each product offers strong adhesion, and a little goes a long way.
Every card maker knows the value of a high-quality, precise glue pen. This led Altenew to create the fan-favorite 2-in-1 Precision Glue Pen. This liquid adhesive features a fine tip to allow for precise application of glue - just perfect for those detailed die-cuts, small embellishments, and more. Each glue pen has 10ml of white glue that dries clear and can either be permanent or repositionable.
The recent additions to Altenew’s sticky essentials are the Double-Sided Adhesive Sheets, Instant Dimension Foam Tape, Satin Masking Tape, and Ultra Sticky Double-Sided Tape.
The much-talked-about Instant Dimension Foam Tape received a warm welcome from the crafting community due to its large size and pleasing aesthetics. This double-sided adhesive is 0.5" (12.7mm) wide and features a release paper with a gorgeous floral design - making it uniquely Altenew. The added depth is perfect for making a focal point stand out on handmade cards, scrapbook layouts, journal pages, home decor pieces, and other paper crafting projects.
Altenew’s acid-free Double-Sided Adhesive Sheet Set has quickly become a must-have item in the craft room. It’s perfect for die-cutting and results in a permanent bond. With this nifty craft adhesive, Altenew aims to help crafters easily apply adhesive to intricate die-cuts. With these sheets, they can apply adhesive BEFORE they die cut, making the entire process quick and painless! These double-sided sheets are easy to use, cost-efficient, ultra-thin, and have a peel-away backing. There are ten sheets in each set, with each sheet measuring approximately 8.25" x 11.75".
After insistent demand from its customers and fans, the Syracuse-based crafting company finally released its Ultra Sticky Double-Sided Tapes collection. The collection has three different-sized tapes: ¼”, ½”, and 1”, with each tape 50 meters each. These double-sided tapes are ideal for easy and permanent adhesion of cardstock, embellishments, and more. Like the double-sided sheets, these craft adhesives offer a strong, permanent bond, are residue-free, and are easy to peel and stick.
With so many crafting adhesive options to choose from, it could be challenging for a crafter to choose something that will fit their everyday crafting needs. In true Altenew style, each item in its adhesive collection was thoughtfully created with crafters in mind - from the size and functionality to its design and price point. With this essential collection gaining popularity in recent years, Altenew is on its way to becoming the go-to paper crafting store for many card makers and scrapbookers.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
