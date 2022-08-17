Global Antacids Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
Sun Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., and Dabur are some of the notable players in the global antacids market.HYDERABAD, TELANGAANA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report published by MarketDataForecast, the global market size for antacids is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2022 to 2027 and be worth USD 20.53 billion by 2027 from USD 16.68 billion in 2022.
Acidity is a condition that results due to indigestion. The acids of the stomach, which help in digestion, cause the release of acidic gases when you eat something oily or when the stomach does not get enough food to process the acid. As a result, people suffering from acidity will feel heartburn and an uncomfortable burning in their throats. Antacids in the form of liquids or tablets help relieve acidity by sending a base into the body, thus neutralizing the acids and giving a cooling effect. Therefore, antacids like Digene are used when a person faces problems with digestion and heartburn. The most common antacids are magnesium carbonate, trisilicate, and aluminum hydroxide.
HOW DOES COVID-19 IMPACT THE ANTACIDS MARKET?
The global spread of COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the market for antacids. Therefore, to compare outcomes in patients hospitalized with coronavirus receiving famotidine therapy with those not receiving famotidine therapy, a retrospective, propensity-matched observational study of consecutive COVID-19-positive patients was carried out between February 24, 2020, and May 13, 2020, according to a research article published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, 2020. Famotidine use (which is used to treat acid reflux and heartburn symptoms) was linked to a lower risk of mortality, a lower risk of the combined outcome of mortality and intubation, and a lower level of serum markers for severe disease in COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The growth of the antacids market is primarily driven by several product advancements, including the release of certain raft-forming antacids and powerful medications with better potency and extended durations of action. The industry is also gaining from the increasing use of chewable tablets, which come in various tastes, are simple to store, offer precise dosage, and improve patient adherence. The market's optimistic view is also being aided by other factors, such as the aging population's greater propensity for acidic problems, the convenience with which items can be purchased through online retailers, and the rise in heartburn among the general public.
A considerable increase in e-commerce over the past few years is expected to increase demand for antacids through online retailing platforms. As a result, it is anticipated that the rising popularity of e-commerce and the rise in the number of online pharmacies would have a beneficial impact on the market's overall growth.
The significant factors favorably affecting the growth of the antacids market include a high frequency of acidity caused by a change in lifestyle, including desk jobs, poor sleep, and irregular dietary habits, which increases stomach acidity and causes gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a growing senior population suffering from GERD, and side effects of medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THIS MARKET:
Based on the drug class, the proton pump inhibitors segment is anticipated to maintain its dominant position for the forecast period. However, due to its accessibility and intermittent discomfort, the acid neutralizer market is emerging as a significant segment.
Based on the formulation type, the significant contribution to the global antacids market is anticipated to come from the tablet category. The market is expected to rise as a result of the availability of a range of chewable tablets in different flavors that help patients stick to their prescription regimens. Additionally, tablets are easy to keep and offer patients the proper medication dosage. These factors are responsible for the segment's growth throughout the forecast period.
Based on the distribution channel, the largest share of the global antacids market was accounted for by the retail pharmacy segment in 2021. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the same segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.
Based on the disease indications, the immunological diseases segment holds the largest share of the global antacids market.
Geographically, the North American Antacids market is expected to increase due to the growing elderly population and lifestyle changes increasing the prevalence of gastrointestinal problems among Americans. In addition, the demand for over-the-counter digestive products like antacids is driven by the rising tendency for self-medication in North American nations like the United States. Antacids are the most popular over-the-counter products in the US as a result. Among the antacid products sold in the country are Prilosec OTC, Zantac 150, Tums, and Nexium 24 Hour. Research published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that 61 percent of the 71,812 participants in the survey in 2018 reported experiencing more than one gastrointestinal symptom in a given week. Reflux or heartburn is the most typical symptom. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 14.8 million persons in the United States who had ulcers overall in 2018. (CDC). The prevalence of GERD is correlated with the majority of ulcers.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THIS REPORT:
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Abbott Laboratories
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Sun Pharmaceuticals
• Dabur
