Zylpha appoints three new members of staff as business booms

Zylpha, the electronic document bundling software specialist has appointed three new members of staff to continue its ambitious innovation plans.
They bring a lot to the business and have made a real difference to the day-to-day development and operational side of Zylpha. It gives me great pleasure to officially welcome them all onboard”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zylpha, the electronic document bundling software and case management system integration specialist, today announced it has appointed three new members of staff to continue its ambitious innovation plans.
The three new team members - Luke Timms, Jordan Dick, and Matte Black, secured key roles throughout the business. Luke takes a seat in the Development Team, whilst both Jordan and Matte join Technical Support & Operations.
Luke, previously an Applications Developer for TheDevHouse based in Camberley, was integral in the development and maintenance of software solutions primarily for the automotive industry, working with brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover on business-critical code for their sales platforms.
Jordan joins Zylpha from Inchora where he was an IT Technician providing software support for Microsoft Office, Avaya Telecommunications, and bespoke in-house software solutions.
Matte joins from DAS Law, where he provided application development and technical support for Visualfiles.
Victoria Ellis, Zylpha's Head of Development & Operations comments:
"In 2020 after seeing a rapid increase in the demand for our electronic bundling platform, we took the strategic decision to accelerate our staff recruitment plans so that we can continue to deliver the levels of service our clients expect from us, whilst driving innovation through our development roadmap.
"Not only did Luke, Jordan and Matte have the right background and skills we were looking for, but they are a pleasure to work with too. Collectively they bring a lot to the business and individually they have made a real difference to the day-to-day development and operational side of Zylpha. It gives me great pleasure to officially welcome them all onboard."
