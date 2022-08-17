Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market worth $ 398.14 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Wireless Brain Sensors Heading Wireless Brain Sensors Infograph

Global Wireless Brain Sensors market is valued at US$ 162.06 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 398.14 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8%

NEW JERSEY, SATTE, COUNTRY USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market- by Products (Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors, Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices, and Others), Applications (Dementia, Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and Others), End-Users (Multispecialty Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Wireless Brain Sensors market is valued at US$ 162.06 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 398.14 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.8% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Wireless brain sensors are utilised to measure temperature and intracranial pressure in patients with severe traumatic brain injuries. Devices for electroencephalography, transcranial Doppler, sleep tracking, as well as other wireless brain sensors are a few examples. The monitoring of brain alterations and the improvement of cognitive capacities are made more accessible by these sensors. The cost of the device is decreased because a tablet, smartphone, or computer can access these wireless sensors via wireless networking.

The number of road accidents has grown in recent years, as has the prevalence of brain-related disorders. As a result of these factors, there is a significant market need for wireless brain sensors. Brain sensors are emerging as a result of significant technological advances in brain-computer interfaces. Furthermore, because of wireless communication, the sensors may be accessed from a distance. The global acceptance of unhealthy lifestyles is one of the key factors propelling the market for wireless brain sensors. Migraine and stroke are caused by poor lifestyle choices, including intoxication and smoking. TBIs are becoming more common, which will increase the demand for wireless brain sensors. The increased prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and others is another vital driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, increased healthcare expenditure capacity and developments in healthcare systems will be significant market drivers. Growing urbanisation and rising per capita income levels in emerging economies will have an impact on the wireless brain sensors market's growth rate. The growth in the number of initiatives by the government, as well as advancements in the development of clinical frameworks of emerging economies, would provide favourable possibilities for the expansion of the wireless brain sensors market. Furthermore, increased demand from new regions and technical improvements would boost the wireless brain sensors market's growth rate in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Wireless Brain Sensors market over the forecast years due to the developed healthcare industry and rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries. Additionally, the market's growth rate in this region will be further accelerated by technical development and a favourable reimbursement environment. In addition, the Wireless Brain Sensors market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Due to the large target group and significant unmet demand for minimally invasive methods, the top players in the wireless brain sensors market should have promising growth prospects. A rise in clinical trials and considerable R&D expenditures by global market participants due to the region's economic services are other factors driving the market for wireless brain sensors.

Major market players operating in the Wireless Brain Sensors market include EMOTIV, NeuroSky, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Neuroelectrics, Muse, Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In May 2021, Morningside Ventures gave US$ 17.5 million to Neuroelectrics, an innovator in brain stimulation technology and treatments, as part of a Series A investment round. The funds will be utilised to develop clinical trials for the non-invasive transcranial electrical stimulation therapy technique offered by Neuroelectrics, as well as for the treatment of refractory focal epilepsy and depression at home.

• In January 2021, the Mountain Plains Mental Health Technology Transfer Center collaborated with the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators to deliver training on traumatic brain injury and mental health.

• In January 2021, DELL Technologies and EMOTIV created measurements of the effect of uncomfortable work settings on our brains that are unequalled thanks to their collaboration.

Market Segments

Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

• Sleep Monitoring Devices

• Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

• Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

• Others

Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Dementia

• Epilepsy

• Parkinson's Disease

• Traumatic Brain Injuries

• Others

Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Multispecialty Hospitals

• Research Institutes

• Others

Global Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Wireless Brain Sensors Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

