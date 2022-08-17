Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market worth $ 8.85 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Infograph Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters segment

Global radiofrequency ablation catheters market is valued at US$ 3.63 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.85 billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, SATTE, COUNTRY USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market- by Type (Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter and Non-Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global radiofrequency ablation catheters market is valued at US$ 3.63 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.85 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.71% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A medical treatment called catheter ablation is used to treat some kinds of arrhythmia. A category of conditions known as heart arrhythmias causes irregular heartbeats. A long, thin, flexible tube is inserted into blood vessels in the neck, arm, or groyne during this surgery. The ablation catheter that comes out of this tube is then directed in the direction of the heart. A minimally invasive technique called radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is suitable for patients with cancer, atrial fibrillation (AF), atrial flutter, cardiac arrhythmias, and those needing pain relief. However, it has become a preferred method because of its high effectiveness, simplicity, and safety. RFA is being utilised more frequently to treat various illnesses such as cardiac arrhythmia and malignancy.

The prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, including atrial fibrillation, the incidence of cancer and pain patients, and the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures all encourage market expansion. The popularity of these devices is also increasing due to the usage of ultrasound ablation technology in RFAD. It is predicted that drivers will have a more significant impact than restraints. Additionally, there are plenty of profitable growth prospects, including the expansion into growing markets, unexplored markets in developing regions, and technology developments in RFA. However, the expansion of this industry is being constrained by elements including cost-containment initiatives implemented by various governments and ongoing healthcare changes in the United States. The market for radiofrequency ablation catheters is facing considerable hurdles due to therapeutic issues with ablation treatments and strict regulatory requirements that have increased the gestation period for new product introductions. The market is also constrained by the expensive nature of the surgery, the lack of public awareness of it, and the availability of substitute treatments.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters market over the forecast years. The market is primarily fueled by elements like the presence of a sizable number of ablation centres, growing installation bases of advanced cardiac ablation catheters, rising demand for minimally invasive cardiac treatment procedures, and rising awareness of the advantages of ablation procedures over traditional therapeutic and surgical procedures. In addition, the Asia Pacific Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to a number of variables, including a sizable patient population, increased government backing for expanding public access to advanced therapeutic and surgical procedures, and improved regional healthcare infrastructure.

Major market players operating in the Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters market include Stryker Corporation, AtriCure, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Bramsys Medical Systems, C. R. Bard, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Epimed International, Medtronic Plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baylis Medical, sfm medical devices GmbH, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Arthrex, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2021, The Epi sensing system developed by AtriCure was given FDA approval to treat patients with chronic and persistent atrial fibrillation.

• In June 2020, Electrophysiologists were able to do the first-ever local measurement and visualisation of RFA tissue reactions thanks to Boston Scientific's DIRECTSENSE Technology.

• In February 2019, The Accurian(TM) radiofrequency ablation platform, which is very effective in RF ablation of nerve tissues, received FDA approval for marketing by Medtronic.

Market Segments

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter

• Non-Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

