Ginger Market Price, Trends, Size, Global Share, Industry Forecast 2021-2026
Global Ginger Market To Be Driven By The Extensive Use Of Ginger In The Food And Beverage Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ginger Market Price, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ginger market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, processed products, applications, major ginger producing countries, and ginger consuming countries.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%
The market for ginger is being aided by the rising use of ginger due to its various health benefits. The trend of holistic wellbeing is surging its use in the cosmetics and personal care industry as ginger owing to its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger can recuperate skin, even skin tone, and improve circulation while providing additional benefits to acne-prone skin which is fuelling the growth of the ginger industry. Moreover, it is used in various traditional foods to enhance flavour and texture. Hence, the rising demand for Asian cuisines is increasing the use of ginger in the food and beverage industry, therefore invigorating the market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Ginger, variously known as Zingiber officinale, is a reed-like plant which is native to East Indies and has a pungent smell. It is used extensively in various food products as a spice. The consumption of ginger is associated with various medicinal benefits, due to which it has been consumed extensively in traditional Asian cuisines.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ginger-market
By product types, the market is divided into:
Fresh Ginger
Processed Ginger Products
The major processed products of ginger are:
Ginger Powder
Ginger Oil
Ginger Paste
Others
Based on applications, the market is divided into:
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Others
On the basis of ginger producing countries, the market is segmented into:
India
Nigeria
China
Indonesia
Nepal
Thailand
Bangladesh
Japan
Others
The major ginger consuming countries are:
India
Nigeria
China
Indonesia
Nepal
Thailand
Bangladesh
Japan
USA
Pakistan
Others
Market Trends
The wide range of flavours provided by ginger is surging its use in the food and beverage industry which is expected to propel the market growth. Ginger is increasingly used in various beverages as an additive and a flavour. The rising demand for healthy beverages owing to the surging health consciousness is increasing its use which is estimated to fuel the growth of the ginger industry. Moreover, the growing demand for functional beverages owing to the coronavirus pandemic is further augmenting the market growth of ginger. The trend of clean label and healthy products is increasing the incorporation of ginger in diverse food and beverage products ranging from ice cream to cocktails which are providing impetus to the industry growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd., Capital Foods Ltd., Buderim Group Limited, The Ginger People, Canadian Ginger Company, Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (IOFPCL), AKO GmbH, and Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co., Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other