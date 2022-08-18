Submit Release
We Pay More Funding Helps Individuals Sell Their Annuities

We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce that they help individuals sell their annuities by offering them a lump sum to purchase their future payments.

WILTON MANORS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Pay More Funding is pleased to announce that they help individuals sell their annuities by offering them a lump sum to purchase their future payments. Some people search for companies that buy annuities because they need access to cash faster than what their annuity schedule pays out. We Pay More Funding helps accommodate these sales.

Individuals can schedule an appointment with We Pay More Funding to learn about their options and determine whether selling annuities is beneficial and the right move for them. Their team explains the process and discusses the pros and cons of selling future periodic payments for a lump sum. When individuals decide to sell their annuities, the company helps from start to finish in the process including help in seeking court approval of the sale. Most annuity sales require court approval, which can be a tedious process. The team at We Pay More Funding tries to simplify the process as much as possible.

We Pay More Funding aims to help individuals sell their annuities for a lump sum payment. Some people find they need the money faster to pay unexpected bills or cover other expenses. By selling their future annuity payments, they can access a lump sum of cash faster than their scheduled payments would’ve provided.

Anyone interested in learning about companies that buy annuities can find out more by visiting the We Pay More Funding website or calling (877) 431-0704.

About We Pay More Funding: We Pay More Funding is a company that helps individuals sell structured settlements, lottery winnings, and annuity payments to get a lump sum payment. They work closely with their customers to help simplify the process as much as possible and go through the legal process required to complete these transactions. Their team understands the potential strain of waiting for scheduled payments when needs arise and help people quickly access cash by way of selling their future payments.

Sell Structured Settlement for Cash – We Pay More Funding

