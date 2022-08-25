Ambassador Limousine Provides a Fleet of Limos in Hartford, Connecticut
Ambassador Limousine Offers The Best Limo Services In Hartford, ConnecticutHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Limo is pleased to announce they offer a complete fleet of limousines in Hartford, CT. Customers can book a limousine to accommodate their group, from two to forty-five passengers.
Ambassador Limousine has a fleet of luxury limousines in various styles and sizes to meet each client’s needs. Customers can choose Lincoln, Mercedes, or BMW luxury sedan, Chevy, Lincoln, or Cadillac SUV, Mercedes Sprinter passenger van, or limo bus, each driven by professional drivers with appropriate licenses and insurance. Customers will travel to their destination in style and comfort without the stress and hassle of driving themselves.
Ambassador Limousine is available for all occasions, including transportation to or from the airport, weddings, business trips, nights out on the town, and winery trips. Individuals can book a vehicle and driver through the company’s website with on-time pickup and drop-off services. Their drivers have an excellent safety record, giving passengers confidence.
Anyone interested in learning about their fleet of limos in Hartford can find out more by visiting the Ambassador Limousine website or calling 1-860-925-LIMO.
About Ambassador Limousine: Ambassador Limousine is a professional transportation service provider offering well-kept limousines in various sizes driven by professional drivers. They are available for all services, including airport transportation, weddings, corporate, and airport transportation. Customers can rely on the vehicles for a night out on the town, winery trips, and more to make every occasion special.
Company: Ambassador Limousine
Address: 39 Jennings Road
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06120
Telephone number: 1-860-925-LIMO
Email address: info@ambassadorlimo.com
Steve DiMarco
Ambassador Limousine
+1 860-925-5466
info@ambassadorlimo.com
