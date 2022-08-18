Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,446 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador Limousine Provides Limousine Services in Hartford, Connecticut

Ambassador Limousine

Business Logo

Get The Best Professional Limousine Services In Hartford, Connecticut With Ambassador Limousine

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Limousine is pleased to announce that they provide limousine services in the Hartford, Connecticut, area. Their limousine services are available for airport transportation, weddings, business trips, a night on the town, and winery trips, providing convenient transportation options.

Ambassador Limousine has a fleet of well-maintained vehicles driven by qualified chauffeurs who aim to provide a safe ride for their passengers. Customers can book from the fleet of luxury sedans, SUVs, and passenger buses to accommodate groups from two to forty-five passengers, depending on the vehicle size. Customers can expect the utmost professionalism with a safe, clean vehicle that will take them wherever they need to go within the service area.

Ambassador Limousine offers a professional image to ensure customer satisfaction. Customers travel to their destination in comfort and style. The company simplifies the booking process with an online portal on their website, allowing customers to book a ride at the most reasonable rates.

Anyone interested in learning about the limousine services in Hartford, Conn., can find out more by visiting the Ambassador Limousine website or calling 1-860-925-LIMO.

About Ambassador Limousine: Ambassador Limousine is a professional transportation service provider offering well-kept limousines in various sizes driven by professional drivers. They are available for all services, including airport transportation, weddings, and business trips. Customers can rely on the vehicles for a night out on the town, winery trips, and more to make every occasion special.

Company: Ambassador Limousine
Address: 39 Jennings Road
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06120
Telephone number: 1-860-925-LIMO
Email address: info@ambassadorlimo.com

Steve DiMarco
Ambassador Limousine
+1 860-925-5466
info@ambassadorlimo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Ambassador Limousine Provides Limousine Services in Hartford, Connecticut

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.