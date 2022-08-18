Ambassador Limousine Provides Limousine Services in Hartford, Connecticut
Get The Best Professional Limousine Services In Hartford, Connecticut With Ambassador LimousineHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Limousine is pleased to announce that they provide limousine services in the Hartford, Connecticut, area. Their limousine services are available for airport transportation, weddings, business trips, a night on the town, and winery trips, providing convenient transportation options.
Ambassador Limousine has a fleet of well-maintained vehicles driven by qualified chauffeurs who aim to provide a safe ride for their passengers. Customers can book from the fleet of luxury sedans, SUVs, and passenger buses to accommodate groups from two to forty-five passengers, depending on the vehicle size. Customers can expect the utmost professionalism with a safe, clean vehicle that will take them wherever they need to go within the service area.
Ambassador Limousine offers a professional image to ensure customer satisfaction. Customers travel to their destination in comfort and style. The company simplifies the booking process with an online portal on their website, allowing customers to book a ride at the most reasonable rates.
Anyone interested in learning about the limousine services in Hartford, Conn., can find out more by visiting the Ambassador Limousine website or calling 1-860-925-LIMO.
About Ambassador Limousine: Ambassador Limousine is a professional transportation service provider offering well-kept limousines in various sizes driven by professional drivers. They are available for all services, including airport transportation, weddings, and business trips. Customers can rely on the vehicles for a night out on the town, winery trips, and more to make every occasion special.
Company: Ambassador Limousine
Address: 39 Jennings Road
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06120
Telephone number: 1-860-925-LIMO
Email address: info@ambassadorlimo.com
Steve DiMarco
Ambassador Limousine
+1 860-925-5466
info@ambassadorlimo.com
