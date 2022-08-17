Natural Gas Pipeline Market Trends and Future Growth Projections by 2029

Natural Gas Pipeline Market

Increasing number of onshore for natural gas pipeline will have a positive impact on the growth of the natural gas pipeline market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The current trend of decreasing steel prices will substantially drive the growth of the natural gas pipeline market in the next few years. Steel is one of the major raw materials used in manufacturing natural gas pipelines and the cost of steel amounts to approximately 16% of the total cost for manufacturing one mile of gas pipeline. Among all factors, increasing number of onshore for natural gas pipeline will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Plus, the increasing investment in R&D of the product will lead to better products. However, the rise in energy prices increases the manufacturing costs, the reduction in prices of Iron ore and steel scrap, which are used as raw material to make steel, will fuel the growth of the natural gas pipeline market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global natural gas pipeline market is studied across major four regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is expected to be the largest market in the coming years in response to increase in several technological developments. In addition, rise in investments on service-based things in the oil & gas industry is further expected to complement the growth of this region.

Top Key Market Players

Gastite Omega Flex

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Natural Gas Pipeline

Weber

Inter Pipeline

Continental Industries

Wheatland Tube

Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Northern Natural Gas

Covid-19 Impact

The global market for natural gas pipelines is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of natural gas pipelines, which negatively impact the market growth.

