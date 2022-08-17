Mr. Adesh Chaurasia empahsizes on the need for empathetic leadership in 2022

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia

Mr. Adesh Chaurasia highlights that a compassionate and understanding leader can make the office environment delighted & productive for employees.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adesh Chaurasia has vouched for quality products and content while working for the real estate vertical. He has excellent intuition and intellect in how things should be done in businesses and how to make everything work smoothly and profitably. But Mr. Chaurasia’s down to earth attitude doesn’t allow him to take the entire credit himself. “It has been fortunate that I have a team of capable people and empathetic leaders who have supported me to reach the desired goal,” says Mr. Chaurasia.

Mr. Chaurasia is a hard worker, but in recent years, in the rat race to success, he has seen many instances where people value being successful more than being humane. He was pained to see that people were ready to step on others if it meant little difference in their power and position. This made him understand that the world needs empathetic leaders very soon who will value human emotions and enlighten humanity more than money. Because at the end of the day, we have to live with our consciousness which is not very good when we know we have been wrong. He proceeds to say that the people who make the best leaders are not all business; they always have a softer and a real side to them, and along with several skills that they hon, they have some soft skills like empathy, speaking politely and how to be liked by people.

Back in the days when strict command and control were the only ways of leading, it was seen as a mere distraction to be empathetic and sometimes even weak, but days have changed. We have evolved psychologically to softer and humanitarian ways of living and would expect a glimpse of that humanity in our leaders and will definitely not prefer a stone-cold person to lead. The last decades' popular leaders, as studied by Mr Chaurasia, show empathy and benevolence as one of the most important skills in a leader, along with lucid decision making.

With this, he would like to elaborate on the term empathy. Empathy does not mean a lack of strong willingness or a weak leader. Empathy is the skill which enables leaders to understand and recognise the feelings of their employees and how to make it work for both them and the company. Empathy allows a person to see the person as a whole in who they are and not as a working robot for the company. This helps to develop a sense of friendship and companionship, enabling the employees to feel motivated and work harder for their company as the company values their feelings and opinions. The leader will be liked and thus helped, and people will go out of their way to help the leader if they are in a tight spot.

This also makes the employees love what they are doing, and it does not feel boring, repetitive or hard. Everything becomes easier with just a little compassion and understanding on the leaders' side. Every leader should remember that every employee, with their efforts, makes the company a whole body, and they must be respected and empathetic. Mr. Adesh Chaurasia firmly stresses these points and believes empathy is one of the most important leadership qualities.