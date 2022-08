India Fish Market Price, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Outlook, Forecast 2021-2026

India Fish Market

India Fish Market To Be Driven By The Rising Export Potential In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ India Fish Market Price , Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India fish market, assessing the market based on its segments like fish types, product types, distribution channels, sectors, and major regions.The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-fish-market/requestsample The key highlights of the report include:Market Overview (2016-2026)Historical Market Value (2020): INR 1232 BillionForecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%Forecast Market Value (2026): INR 2243 BillionThe big export potential of the fish industry in India is driving the market growth. Around 6% of the global demand is produced in this market. Currently, the country is one of the biggest fish suppliers globally. In recent years, India has seen a significant increase in both domestic consumption and fish exports, bolstering the India fish market. In addition, per capita fish intake has risen in recent years.A variety of factors are currently driving the product’s consumption in India. Lifestyle improvements, increasing meat prices, and increased understanding of fish as a nutritious food with high levels of digestible protein, cholesterol-lowering capacity, and other nutrients.Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-fish-market Industry Definition and Major SegmentsA fish is a cold-blooded, limbless vertebrate with gills and fins. It contains calcium and phosphorus, as well as minerals such as copper, iodine, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. It is a high-quality protein that is low in fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins like D and B2 (riboflavin).The India fish market is segmented based on fish type into:Inland FishesIndian Major CarpsPangasiusExotic CarpsClariasAnabasRupchandaTilapiaSeabassOthersMarine FishesShrimpsScampiBy product type, the market is divided into:FreshFrozenCannedOthersBased on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:RetailInstitutionalBy sector, the market is bifurcated into:OrganisedUnorganisedThe major regional markets of fish in India are:West BengalAndhra PradeshKarnatakaKeralaGujaratTamil NaduMaharashtraOthersMarket TrendsThe rising per capita consumption of fish in India has fuelled the demand over the last few years. Consumption of fish is predicted to rise over the projected period, owing to rising disposable incomes and changing eating patterns. The demand is also helped by the growth of the organised food retail industry, which will make processed fish, especially canned and frozen fish products, more accessible to customers. 