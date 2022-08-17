PERUVIAN JOURNALISTS RECOGNIZED OCHO SUR FOR ITS SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY
Within the framework of its 94th Anniversary celebration, the National Association of Journalists recognized Ocho Sur for its social responsibility program
Today, as an institution of journalists, we are doing justice by recognizing this company that takes care of the well-being of its neighbors”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the framework of its 94th Founding Anniversary celebration, the National Association of Journalists (ANP, for its acronym in Spanish) awarded Grupo Ocho Sur with a Certificate of Recognition for its social responsibility program in favor of various communities in the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná.
— Walter Reátegui Murrieta, President ANP Ucayali
The event organized by the ANP of Ucayali took place at the Costa del Sol Hotel and was held during the “Investigative Journalism, Journalistic Writing and Ethics Workshop” led by renown journalist Ángel Páez Salcedo, head of the investigative unit of newspaper La República. A large group of men and women representing the region's press attended, as well as the Regional Deputy Governor, Jessica Navas Sánchez.
The distinction was given by the President of the ANP of Ucayali, Walter Reátegui Murrieta, to Ulises Saldaña Bardales, Grupo Ocho Sur Community Relations Manager, who highlighted the work carried out by the palm grower in the region, with the highest standards of social responsibility.
“We have been silently researching the good social work that Ocho Sur carries out in the communities of the districts of Nueva Requena and Curimaná, so today, as an institution of journalists, we are doing justice by recognizing this company that takes care of the well-being of its neighbors” said Reátegui Murrieta.
On the other hand, Saldaña Bardales expressed, on behalf of Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho Sur, their gratitude for being awarded with the Certificate of Recognition for the company’s social responsibility program that benefits more than 10,000 people from its 23 neighboring communities and villages. He also congratulated the ANP for its 94th Founding Anniversary.
"Since we started operating in Ucayali in 2016, our goal has always been to be a role model in terms of sustainable practices for the development of palm oil, respecting and caring for the biodiversity of the Amazon forest and generating inclusive growth for communities", the official of Ocho Sur proudly noted.
About Ocho Sur
Ocho Sur is a leading business group dedicated to the sustainable production of palm products and derivatives in Ucayali, Peru. Founded in 2016, Ocho Sur is committed to responsible agricultural and industrial activity that protects the environment, people and promotes inclusive economic development.
