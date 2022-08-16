GRT Network Co-Founders, Greg Roe and Trish McGeer, Wrap First Freestyle Trampoline World Championships in London

The GRT Network franchisors executed an inaugural World Championships event, live-streamed globally, resulting in massive visibility for this new extreme sport.

GEORGETOWN, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly recognized influencer and former National Team Canadian Trampolinist Greg Roe and Trish McGeer, founder of inGear Productions and a sports marketing specialist, have successfully wrapped the first ever Freestyle Trampoline World Championship under their organization, FTA ( Freestyle Trampoline Association ), and in partnership with many other global trampoline brands. The event paralleled GRT Network ’s franchise expansion push, another budding brainchild of Roe and McGeer.The Freestyle Trampoline Championship brings together the sport’s top competitors to battle it out with their most creative, difficult, and best executed combinations. It was held in Hackney, London, UK on August 4, 2022. A historic London building, Round Chapel, served as the venue for the event, housing several of the industry’s most well-known partnering brands including EUROTRAMP and BERG Toys. Sebastian Wennmalm, representing BERG Toys and Rebel Park, an official park partner, was crowned champ after an impressive routine that resulted in a score of 44.7 out of 50.0.Roe and McGeer first partnered in 2012 for the development and building of Greg Roe Trampoline, propelling Roe into international success. In 2016, the duo founded GRT Network and Freestyle Trampoline Association (FTA). The FTA was formed with the intention of bringing together athletes and like-minded individuals within a space conducive to creativity, uniqueness, and athleticism. The Freestyle Trampoline World Championship isn’t the organization’s first foray into competitive events; McGeer and Roe have also led the charge for events such as world renowned GTGames Series and Freestyle Frenzy Championships.The GRT Network franchise opportunity offers entrepreneurs a chance to engage in this quickly growing sport — success and growth that are evident in the incredible success of August’s championship competition. Franchise owners can become a staple within their community and instrumental in the growth of freestyle trampolining, all fully supported by Roe, McGeer, and their franchise support specialists. The concept is a next-level trampoline park model that provides both kids and adults an environment for freestyle trampoline and gymnastics activities within a state-of-the-art 20,000 to 30,000 square foot facility. Franchise partners gain build-out and site selection guidance, marketing strategies and collateral designs, and ongoing operational support.ABOUT GRT NETWORKGRT Network was founded in 2016 with the mission to give inspiration and guidance to all action sports athletes allowing them to take full control of their athletic and career development. The brand plays a central role in the action sports niche.Co-founder Greg Roe Greg Roe is a former Canadian Olympic Team Trampoline athlete, acrobatic specialist, coach and extreme athlete who has won several National gold medals in gymnastics and trampoline. Roe is well known in the acrobatic industry for his daring skills and “insane stunts” on social media. He has appeared on numerous television shows including America's Got Talent and Daily Planet. In the acrobatic/action sports industry, Roe is known as the creator of the freestyle trampoline sport.Co-founder Trish McGeer brings over two decades of sports marketing to the brand. She is a former athlete in both equestrian sport (show jumping) and rally racing, and was instrumental in developing the sport of Rally in Canada in the 1990’s. McGeer helped secure the first National Sponsorship by a manufacturer in Canada, including television rights with TSN, through her association with Subaru Canada. In 1996, McGeer founded inGear Productions, a sole proprietorship, which specializes in sports marketing and website development.To learn more about the GRT Network franchise opportunity, visit www.grttrainingcenterfranchise.com For media information please visit: