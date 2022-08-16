William Schantz has organized a Scholarship that will present its initial award on November 15, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Schantz is thrilled to have established the William Schantz Scholarship, which will present its first award to an undergraduate student attending a US based accredited university and/or college on November 15, 2022. Mr. Schantz aims to help those students with financial constraints to lower the burden created by sky high tuition costs. It is Mr. Schantz hope that this scholarship will be offered annually.



William Schantz is Founder & CEO of MidAtlantic Financial LLC, a successful holding company has displayed consistent growth since the founding of its initial venture, Senior Settlements. The innovative products developed by Mr. Schantz have allowed him to establish long-term client relationships with top corporations such as Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and more. It is Bill’s reputation for innovation and integrity that made relationships such as these possible. Mr. Schantz is one of the original advocates for “life settlements”, and through the decades has led the way, making this financial instrument into what it is today, as accepted on Main St as it is on Wall Street.

As displayed by the new William Schantz Scholarship, Mr. Schantz finds charitable giving a tremendously satisfying experience. He and his wife Phyliss are active in several charities, including the Wills Eye Hospital, Noelle’s Light, the Ronald McDonald house, Missionaries for the Poor, and the March of Dimes.

The Application Process: Applications for the William Schantz Scholarship should be made by any student presently enrolled at a United States based accredited university or college. Students will be asked to write an essay of approximately 800 words addressing the following question:

“What has been your greatest accomplishment, and what impact has it made on your life?”

In addition to the mandatory essay, those who choose to apply must provide their name, phone number, physical address, email address, graduation date, university name, and current GPA, and submit it to: https://williamschantzscholarship.com/apply/



Winner of the William Schantz Scholarship shall be informed of Bill’s decision via email. The winner will have his/her name proudly displayed here: www.williamschantzscholarship.com



To find out more about William Schantz’s scholarship, visit williamschantzscholarship.com/about. Students placing putting their all into graduating and then building a successful degree are urged to apply.

Remember, the application deadline is November 1, 2022, and the award winner will be officially announced on November 15, 2022. William Schantz will read all submissions closely.

Contact:

info@williamschantzscholarship.com