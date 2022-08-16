Bill Schantz has established an Academic Scholarship that will make its first award to one student on November 15, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bill Schantz will present the initial award of his newly established scholarship to one student demonstrating high character and academic excellence on November 15, 2022. His aim is to help ease the burdens that so many students face as they work to achieve their undergraduate degree. Mr. Schantz hopes to make the William Schantz Scholarship an annual event.

Bill Schantz is the Founder and CEO of MidAtlantic Financial LLC, a diversified holding company that has experienced stellar growth through the years, and featured clients such as Deutsche Bank, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs to name a few. It is his reputation for excellence and innovation, together with his well-known heart of gold, that led to these important affiliations. The focus of Bill’s career has been “life settlements”, and it is the introduction of investment funds featuring this powerful financial instrument that has allowed him to popularize this product for the masses.

As evidenced by the newly established William Schantz Scholarship, Mr. Schantz takes joy in giving back. Together with his wife Phyliss, he is an active participant in several charities. They include the Wills Eye Hospital, Noelle’s Light, the Ronald McDonald house, Missionaries for the Poor, and the March of Dimes.

The Application Process: Applications for the William Schantz Scholarship can be made by any/all student enrolled at accredited universities and colleges located within the 50 United States. Students will be asked to create and submit an essay of approximately 800 words addressing the following question:

“What has been your greatest accomplishment, and what impact has it made on your life?”

In addition to the essay, those who apply must provide their name, phone number, physical address, email address, graduation date, university name, and current GPA, and submit it here: https://williamschantzscholarship.com/apply/



Winner of the William Schantz Scholarship will be advised of Bill’s decision via email. The winner’s name will be proudly displayed on the website www.williamschantzscholarship.com



To find out more about the Bill Schantz’s scholarship, visit williamschantzscholarship.com/about. Undergraduates putting their best efforts into obtaining their degree and succeeding in their upcoming careers are urged to apply. The application deadline is November 1, 2022, and the winner will be announced on November 15, 2022. Bill will read all submissions and choose his award winner personally.

Contact:

info@williamschantzscholarship.com