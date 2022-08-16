Northwell Health Summer Hamptons Evening event raises nearly $1M for women’s health research and programs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist Cyndi Lauper performed at Northwell Health’s fourth annual Summer Hamptons Evening (SHE) on August 13, which raised $925,000 for the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. The event was held in Water Mill, NY, at the residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, who hosted alongside presenting sponsors Iris and Saul Katz, the benefactors of the Katz Institute for Women’s Health, Eric Moran and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.
Supporters of the event are raising health for the women in our communities — from Manhattan to Montauk. Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health has created the only network of experts — including clinicians, scientists and researchers — who are uniquely qualified to address the healthcare needs of women.
“Women have been understudied, underdiagnosed and undertreated for too long,” said Stacey E. Rosen, MD, senior vice president of women’s health at the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. “Our experts focus on the unique health needs of women and collaborate to create a new model to improve the health of women. We’ve launched a revolution in women’s health.”
Dr. Rosen joined Tara Narula, MD, associate director of the Lenox Hill Women’s Heart Program and CBS News senior medical correspondent, to address attendees during the event, which was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” on WNYW-Fox 5 News.
Additional sponsors for the evening included: Lead Sponsors: American Securities Foundation/Michael G. Fisch, and Iris & Michael Smith; Premier Sponsor: Beth and Peter Hammack; and Champion Sponsors: Christie & Bob Donaldson, Alicia Grande and Grande Cosmetics, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Alyssa & Todd Katz, Dayle & Michael Katz, Dr. Karen Kostroff & Dr. Jon Cohen, Karen & Dr. Lyle Leipziger, The Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation, Denise Neiditch Breger and Ruth & Michael Slade.
The Katz Institute for Women’s Health provides an innovative model of care, delivering an integrated approach to women’s health and wellness. Supporters of SHE and the Katz Institute advance our Outpacing the Impossible campaign and become champions for women. For more information about supporting the Katz Institute for Women’s Health and Northwell Health, visit northwell.edu/katz-institute-for-womens-health
