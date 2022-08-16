GoodTime Ranks on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of Almost 500 Percent, GoodTime Ranks Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GoodTime , the world’s first Meeting Optimization Engine that makes meetings smarter, made Inc. magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1,318 of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the hugely successful companies within the economy’s immensely dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the highly competitive list.



“It’s an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000. The entire team is excited about this accomplishment," said Ahryun Moon, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodTime. "The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the hard work the team has put into making GoodTime an important partner to companies who want to make meetings smarter. Through the GoodTime Meeting Optimization Engine, we’re proud to help our customers by saving them millions of dollars in time lost when scheduling meetings and hiring new talent. Facilitating smart meetings fueled by our three pillars of automation, relationships, and data-driven insights is our number one goal.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About GoodTime

GoodTime helps people and companies drive better results from their most important meetings. The GoodTime Meeting Optimization Engine automates scheduling, ensures the right people are in the room, and provides actionable insights to meet smarter. Its flagship product, Hire, allows organizations to win top talent faster with Candidate Relationship Intelligence. Over 300 leading companies like Spotify, Slack, Pinterest, Okta, HubSpot, and Box have scheduled more than 7 million smart meetings with GoodTime. Learn more at goodtime.io .

