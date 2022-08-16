SurfCT Accelerates Growth with Addition of Business Development Director
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SurfCT, the award-winning information technology, design, and digital workflow integration company is pleased to announce the addition of P. Christian Rose as SurfCT's new Business Development Director. Mr. Rose is a seasoned business growth entrepreneur with over three decades of success and business expertise to dental and elective healthcare providers across the globe.
“SurfCT dentists and surgeons are recognized as best-in-class by their patients and their peers, and are well established at the highest levels of production and patient care around the world. Top caliber clinicians and doctors such as these require innovative, high-quality solutions so they can continue to elevate the patient experience,” explains Paul Vigario, founder, and CEO of SurfCT. “That is why we invest in talent that is strategically suited to provide clients with custom-tailored solutions.
SurfCT employs a consultative approach, which means we consider all facets of the business from office design connected to the integration of digital technology, business goals, vision & brand, and the patient experience. Chris’s depth of knowledge in dental and healthcare technology incorporation combined with entrepreneurial business acumen make him an ideal fit to support the growth and long-term goals of our entrepreneurial doctors and clients. We are honored to support new and existing premier clients with an innovative approach and provide solutions to keep healthcare practitioners on top for years to come.”
In his previous role, Mr. Rose was the Director of Dental Channels and Sales of North America at EnvisionTEC, a privately held global company that developed, manufactured and marketed desktop and production 3D printers to the dental, medical, professional, and industrial markets. In 2021, Mr. Rose played a key role in the acquisition of EnvisionTEC by Desktop Metal, which launched the subsidiary, Desktop Health, where Mr. Rose served as Business Success Manager of the dental channel.
In addition to significant roles at Dental Professional Laboratories, Inc. and Patterson Dental, Mr. Rose’s role as general manager/partner for The Rose Group provides a perspective that blends expertise, empathy and ingenuity for SurfCT doctors and clients looking to implement integrative solutions that support the health of both patients and business.
“My passion is to identify the growth opportunities available to dental and healthcare practices so business owners can experience the expansion they deserve. I mesh my entrepreneurial skills with a deep background in clinical practice workflow, and lab knowledge for advanced dental and healthcare technology. SurfCT is an exciting company to join because clients receive a consultative approach rather than a big-box store feel. This formula provides positive, unparalleled results.”
Mr. Rose’s commitment to service-minded leadership extends into his personal pursuits as well. From 1994-2014, Mr. Rose has served as a master diver for Aquatic’s Underwater Recovery & Rescue Inc., a Lake County Sherriff’s department non-profit organization in Crown Point, Indiana. An experienced scuba diver, Mr. Rose and fellow certified divers used the latest in underwater technology and emergency equipment to provide Lake County citizens underwater rescue specialists.
“Chris lives by the SurfCT belief that Everything is Connected®,” Mr. Vigario shares. “We are grateful to deliver the benefits Chris will bring to our clients and team.”
About SurfCT
SurfCT is a full-range dental and elective healthcare-focused IT company that connects your vision, design, technology, and treatment philosophies to bring your brand to life.
SurfCT.com specializes in network integration and digital workflow of dental and medical offices at the highest level. The company, which has several offices throughout the US, provides unbiased IT consulting to thousands of dental and medical offices across the globe and works with its partners to provide seamless integration of systems designed around their individual goals and vision. SurfCT.com is at the forefront of dental and medical technology and understands the fully connected version of what healthcare offices in the future and present should look like. They are experts in system design, practice automation, 3D printing, digital workflow, imaging, cloud technology, software, ergonomics, integration, system process, front office systems, clinical treatment systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, and offer ongoing world-class technical support. They have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo, and have been recognized by Top Professional and Top Doctors as the leading provider of healthcare IT services and IT systems. To learn more, visit www.SurfCT.com or on Instagram @SurfCTcom.
