OP360 at the Ready for Holiday Shopping Surge
Almost half of retailers surveyed are relying on outsourcing to assist with holiday shopping season challenges.
Our clients consistently find that we are able to meet their capacity requirements, particularly during the most critical period of their retail calendar.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shopping has significantly changed as more and more consumers do the bulk of their shopping online. Retailers have already adapted to shifts in how in-store shopping, online shopping, and retail marketing must operate. As a result, retail organizations are now positioning themselves to engage holiday shopping customers earlier than ever before. They’re also getting out of the cycle of adopting new technology just for its own sake, and instead focusing on what it means for customers.
This year, retailers face multiple challenges, including inflation, supply chain issues, and ongoing shifts in consumer shopping trends. Most organizations must focus on creating retail experiences that engage and delight while also improving the bottom line. Although holiday retail sales increased by 8.5% in 2021, ongoing economic stressors are likely to place a strain on this year’s season.
Now more than ever, retailers and brand manufacturers rely on outsourced assistance during the holiday shopping season. Over 54% of respondents say they are either currently utilizing outsourced services or they are considering doing so in the near future. Among these respondents, almost half are relying on outsourcing to improve the company's focus on core business practices.
OfficePartners360 (OP360) has partnered with eTail and WBR Insights to author a report exploring the technologies, strategies, and customer experiences retailers have planned for the 2022 holiday season. Leveraging industry benchmarking information, the report shares key suggestions and insights from industry experts.
“Our clients consistently find that we are able to meet their capacity requirements, particularly during the most critical period of their retail calendar,” said Michael O’Neil, OP360 VP of Sales - Retail, “ Additionally, because of our expertise in e-commerce and retail, our recruitment and training processes significantly reduce the time to proficiency for new CX agents supporting our various brands.”
It is no surprise that more than a third of the survey respondents highlight the importance of accessibility to US resources while reducing labor costs. Most of the companies OP360 speaks with struggle to meet their hiring requirements and are impressed with the offshore and nearshore quality. With customer satisfaction scores consistently exceeding expectations, OP360 offshore and nearshore customers are still able to reap significant savings. Being available after the holidays to ensure a smooth return or refund transaction can oftentimes make or break customer loyalty. Other retail processes that become exponentially more important during the holiday shopping season include catalog management, product validation, inventory reconciliation, and merchandise enrichment - all elements that ensure a seamless customer fulfillment experience.
The WBR Insights research team surveyed 100 leaders from multi-brand retailers and brand manufacturers to generate the results featured in this report. The respondents represent organizations across the U.S. and Canada.
Visit this link to download the 2022 eTAIL HOLIDAY REPORT.
